Rivers to Host Public Service Games November 27

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government said it is prepared organised the 43rd Public Service Games, scheduled to hold on November 27 to December 5, 2024.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo who disclosed this, said the state will be hosting over 10,000 athletes from across the country.

Dr Danagogo assured all that the state would host a memorable tournament, noting that the state understands the importance of the games to the service and the nation

Danagogo said: “No doubt the state is ready to host the Public Service Games. His Excellency (Gov Sim Fubara) has granted the approval for this game to hold in Rivers State and by the grace of God, we are ready to host the games.

“His Excellency has asked me on his behalf to thank both the Federation at the national level and our civil servants for coming together to see that sports is brought to the fore”.

“It’s a win for us as a state, it’s a win for everybody that is coming for the games and His Excellency being one of you as he then was, knows the benefit derivable from these games for the civil servants, Rivers State and of course Nigeria as a whole”.

He further assured the federation of the state’s hospitality during the event.

On his part, President, Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), Aloku Amaebi said the public service games is a major sporting event in the country and commended Rivers State Government for accepting to host the games for the second time having hosted previously under former Governor Peter Odili.

Amaebi, noted that before now the core civil service were denied the opportunity to showcase their talents in sports while other services like the military and paramilitary enjoyed same, assuring that talents discovered during the games would be encouraged to pursue their careers both locally and internationally.

Earlier, the LOC chairman for the games, Dr Nwaeke while further stating the state’s preparedness for the games, disclosed that work are ongoing in all the centres to be used for the games to give them a facelift.