Afreximbank, Woodhall Sign $25m Facility to Support Export Businesses

Nume Ekeghe

Woodhall Capital, a financial Services firm, has signed a $25 million loan facility with the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) to provide a support vehicle for Nigerian SMEs entering export markets.

The signing ceremony took place during the inaugural Afreximbank SME Development Workshop and Stakeholder Engagement Programme, themed “Nurturing African SMEs: Bridging the Barriers to Export”, currently ongoing at the prestigious Zinnia Hall, Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos.

While declaring the workshop—attended by over 400 stakeholders—open, the Executive Vice President of Intra-African Trade & Export Development (IAED) at Afreximbank, Kanayo Awani, noted that the event is a call for Nigerian SMEs to be champions of trade that accelerate development in Africa.

“This event, held in collaboration with Woodhall Capital, aims to develop the capacity of SMEs, the backbone of Africa’s economy. It’s not just about nurturing SMEs; we’re also looking to identify financial institutions that can better serve SMEs,” she said.

Stressing the importance of the collaboration with the financial advisory firm, Awani disclosed that around 60% of SMEs struggle with access to finance.

He said, “SMEs in Africa still face significant obstacles to growth and prosperity, as only a small fraction venture into the export market, and even fewer have sustained long-term success. Bridging these barriers can empower SMEs to thrive on a continental and global scale. Access to affordable, appropriate finance is consistently cited as a major obstacle for SMEs.”

According to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, represented by the Executive Director of MSMEs at the Bank of Industry, Alhaji Shekarau Umar, out of the 58 African countries, 39 do not have populations exceeding 39 million.

“So if, in Nigeria, we have SMEs alone totalling 39 million, it means that selecting Nigeria to launch the inaugural workshop is both deliberate and significant. We believe that Afreximbank’s interventions will enable African SMEs to overcome barriers to cross-border trade.



“I urge you all to go beyond the traditional issues SMEs face, like access to funds, and start discussing access to markets and capacity. We must understand that the funds provided to SMEs, if not accompanied by capacity-building, will be wasted,” she said.

The US Consul General, Will Stevens, represented by the Managing Director of Trade at Prosper Africa, Daniele Jean-Pierre, and the founder of Oriki Group, Fola Olowu, also participated, discussing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Discussing the role of Woodhall Capital in enabling financial institutions, governments, and SMEs to access funding, the founder of the financial advisory firm, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, shared how the firm grew from a small-scale operation to a global institution with Afreximbank’s support.