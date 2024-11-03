Police: Arraigned Protesters Who Slumped in Court Staged It

*AGF mulls withdrawing charges against minors

*Gov Yusuf vows to get suspects back to Kano, Kwankwaso condemns stringent bail conditions

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has stated that six of the suspects who suddenly rushed out and fainted in the court on Friday, staged the act to draw negative attention.

THISDAY has however gathered that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), is considering withdrawing the charges against the minors.



Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has also vowed that his administration will take all necessary measures to bring back the arraigned minors believed to be from the state, who were arraigned for their roles in the #EndBadGovernance protests.



This is just as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed displeasure over the bail condition imposed on the protesters.



However, while the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has refuted claims that juvenile defendants were detained in adult custodial facilities at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed deep concern over the recent detention of 32 children, reportedly arrested on August 3, 2024, during the #EndBadGovernance protests in Kano and Kaduna states.

The arrested minors, who were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, were said to be from Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Plateau, Katsina, and Kano states.



When the protesters were arraigned, some minors collapsed and were rushed out during proceedings.

The court later granted N10 million bail to each of the 72 defendants.

Many Nigerians, including leading politicians and civil society, have condemned the arraignment of minors.

In a statement issued yesterday, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), acknowledged that the police arraigned 76 individuals in court on charges including terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony.



“The suspects were initially presented in court, where they were formally charged, and a remand order was issued by the court. Throughout this process, the Police have worked to balance justice with compassion, ensuring that each suspect’s basic rights and privileges are respected, including access to medical care and other necessary provisions.

“Today, an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to draw negative attention,” he said.

Adejobi insisted that under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are answerable for their actions, regardless of their age.

“As seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences,” he added.

Adejobi promised that the police were committed to aligning with best practices, upholding both the rule of law and respect for human dignity.

THISDAY has however gathered that Fagbemi has received the case file from the police and was considering withdrawing the charges against the minors.

The minister had on Friday requested the police to hand over the file to him.

Also reacting to the incident on his X page, the Kano governor said the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, has been directed to take immediate action on the matter.

“We shall do everything possible to get them back to Kano, in sha Allah,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, in a post on his Facebook page, Kwankwaso expressed shock over the condition of the suspects, which he described as a violation of their fundamental human rights.

He said: “These children, who are obviously malnourished and need medical attention have been subjected to a cruel experience when they should be in school.

“The arraignment of such a number of minors in their states is highly unusual and negates every tenet of the protection of human rights and dignity,” he explained.

“The stringent conditions set for their release, it is absurd that a teenager is ordered to source for N10 million and a grade 15 civil servant for bail,” Kwankwaso added.

The former Kano State governor also called on the federal government to face the challenges of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram, lack of stable electricity and excruciating economic policies rather than putting children behind bars.

Also, in a statement issued yesterday, NCoS spokesman, Umar Abubakar, clarified that the reports claiming that juvenile defendants from the recent #EndBadGovernance protests were detained in adult custodial facilities at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja were misleading.

The statement assured that the service adheres to strict standards when managing juvenile offenders.

In a related development, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim acknowledged public concern regarding the treatment, safety, and rights of these detained children, adding that ensuring every child’s rights is paramount.