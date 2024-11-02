Senate President Cup Unveils Amokachi, Rufai, Musa Ambassadors

Olawale Ajimotokan





The highly-anticipated 10th Senate President Cup has unveiled some former Super Eagles stalwarts, including present Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, coaches Patrick Udoh and Daniel Amokachi, along with goalkeeper Peter Rufai and former Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa as ambassadors for the tournament.

In an announcement made in Abuja, Tournament Coordinator John Bassey Ekpenyong, emphasised the strategic selection of the ambassadors, citing their background in grassroots football programmes as a key factor in their appointment.

He expressed confidence in the ambassadors’ ability to resonate with the tournament’s grassroots ethos.

“Their background as products of grassroots initiatives aligns perfectly with the core values of the tournament, and we believe their involvement will significantly enhance its impact,” Ekpenyong said.

The President Cup is scheduled for November 10-17 and the inclusion of these esteemed football personalities is poised to infuse heightened excitement and credibility into the tournament.

The primary focus of the tournament is fostering unity and unearthing emerging talents and to deliver a captivating experience for football enthusiasts across the nation.

During Senator Godswill Akpabio’s era as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, over 200 talents were discovered, nurtured and exported to different leagues across the globe.