Man Utd Hosts Chelsea, Arsenal Visits Newcastle

Manchester United and Chelsea will continue their rivalry at Old Trafford tomorrow, with bragging rights of their boisterous fans at stake. Both teams are separated by six points in the table, with Chelsea in 5th position and United 14th.

Following their 2-1 defeat at West Ham last weekend, Manchester United parted ways with their Dutch manager, Erik Ten Hag on Monday, with another Dutchman, Rud Van Nistelrooy installed as caretaker coach.

Having seen his side spank Leicester City 5-2 in a round of 16 Carabao Cup match on Wednesday, the former United striker will be in the dugout for his first Premier League game as a coach on Sunday. Chelsea were bundled out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat away at Newcastle and now visit a ground where they haven’t won a league match since 2013. Watch the match live on DStv channel 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 5:30 pm.

Arsenal will travel to Saint James’ Park to face Newcastle in the early kickoff today, live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 1:30 pm. Arsenal lost the corresponding fixture 1-0 in controversial circumstances last season, after which their manager, Mikel Arteta, described the officiating as “a disgrace”.

In the other Premier League matches Bournemouth will host Manchester City, Liverpool host Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspurs host Aston Villa. All Premier League matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport channels available on DStv and GOtv.

La Liga champions, Real Madrid will travel to Valencia today live on DStv ch 204 and GOtv ch 62 at 9 pm. In the other La Lige futures, Atletico Madrid will face Las Palmas; Barcelona will host city rivals Espanyol; Sevilla will host Real Sociedad; while Athletic Bilbao will face Real Betis. All the matches will be broadcast live on DStv ch 204 and GOtv ch 62.

AC Millan play Monza in the Serie A at 8:45 pm, today while Atalanta travel to table-topping Napoli, at 12:30 pm tomorrow on DStv channel 208 and GOtv channel 64.

Fenerbahce will face a tough test against unbeaten Trabzonspor live on ESPN (DStv channel 218 and GOtv channel 67) at 5 pm tomorrow.