ABC Transport Expands Haulage Capacity at Lafarge Cement, Rolls Out CNG Trucks 

ABC Haulage, the heavy-duty trucking division of ABC Transport Plc, has expanded its capacity at Lafarge Africa’s cement factory.

This strategic move includes the introduction of a fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered trucks, marking a significant shift towards sustainable, eco-friendly transportation solutions. Since 2010, ABC Transport has been a trusted haulage contractor for Lafarge Africa Plc, initially deploying flatbed trucks and later bolstering the fleet with bulk cement tankers. These trucks have been pivotal in powering major civil construction projects across Nigeria’s South-South and South Eastern regions, according to a statement by the company.

Now, with the addition of CNG-powered trucks, ABC Transport is not only expanding capacity but also reducing its carbon footprint, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. “The adoption of CNG technology represents a crucial step in our sustainability journey. At ABC Transport, we are dedicated to reducing environmental impact while maintaining operational excellence. By transitioning to cleaner, more efficient fuel sources, we are not only running more efficiently but also contributing to a greener future for Nigeria’s logistics sector,” said Victor Nneji, Group Head for Innovation & Strategy at ABC Transport Plc.

The adoption of CNG technology is a game-changer, significantly lowering operating costs by reducing reliance on costly diesel, which has historically weighed heavily on operational expenses. In addition to fleet expansion, ABC Transport is developing a state-of-the-art truck yard featuring modern maintenance facilities, advanced tracking systems, and accommodation for staff. This facility will be strategically located along the newly constructed evacuation road by Lafarge in Cross River State, further enhancing operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. Commenting on the expansion, The Managing Director of ABC Transport Plc, Jude Nneji, said, “This latest investment in CNG trucks and modern infrastructure is part of our longterm strategy to grow and diversify our business operations.

Increasing our capacity at the Lafarge cement factory by 250,000 tons solidifies our leadership in the logistics and haulage sector, strengthens our partnership with Lafarge, and delivers greater value to our shareholders while aligning with global sustainability goals.” Safety remains a top priority, and in collaboration with Lafarge Africa, ABC Transport has strengthened its driver training and certification programs, ensuring all drivers meet stringent safety standards.

This initiative supports Lafarge Holcim Group’s mission to foster a healthy and safe work environment for all stakeholders. As a diversified logistics operator with services spanning passenger transport, haulage, and courier operations, ABC Transport Plc continues to set industry benchmarks. Operating from over 76 locations across Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana, ABC Transport is the only road transport company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, proving its commitment to delivering value through sustainable growth.