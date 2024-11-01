Ogun LG Poll, a Referendum for Ruling APC, Says LP

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP), Ogun State chapter, yesterday described the forthcoming local government election in the state as a referendum on the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state and national level.

The party said the APC has failed the people woefully at all levels of governance in the country.

The state LP Chairman, Mr. Lookman Jagun, stated this at a news conference held to herald the party’s campaign for its chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the November 16 local government election in the state.

According to Jagun, the LP would be fielding 14 chairmanship and 104 councillorship candidates for the council poll.

The party’s campaign flag-off was held at its secretariat located on Abiola Way in Abeokuta metropolis, and attended by party leaders and stalwarts from the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said: “A new and better Nigeria is possible in our time and we want to begin the process of that change from our local government areas.

“We are here as a major opposition party, not just to contest the local government election, but to offer hope in place of hopelessness; to offer progress as an alternative to retrogression, and a fresh vision that will put joy in the hearts of the people and smiles on their faces in our council areas and communities, in place of despondency.

“We are not here to simply criticise or lampoon the ruling party, but to present clear and practical solutions and alternatives to the challenges our people face.

“The Labour Party stands for a new beginning, a new dawn and a new era. A future where the interest of the good people of Ogun State comes first, far and above every interest. A future where resources are managed and put to good use for the benefit of the people.”

Jagun said the LP campaign is hinged on four cardinal objectives comprising ‘Infrastructural Development; Agricultural Revolution; Provision of Primary Healthcare; Transparency and Accountability’.

The chairman added: “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to be able to change the lives of the people. All it takes are honest, selfless, dedicated and accountable leadership, who put the people’s interest first, and above every other interest. We have the candidates, we have the ideas, and the vision and passion to make this happen.

“This campaign is not just about winning elections, it’s about restoring the dignity of our people. It’s about electing leaders who are accountable, responsive, and ready to work tirelessly and selflessly to improve the lives of the good people of Ogun State at the local government level.

“This election is a referendum on the ruling party at the state and national level, who have woefully failed the nation.

“With the recent Supreme Court judgement granting full financial autonomy and independence to the local government, it has been necessary to vote in honest, competent and prudent people into office who will bring rapid infrastructural development to the local government.

“The Labour Party, as personified by Peter Obi, is known for honesty, prudence, character and capacity to make a difference in governance.”

Listing names of the chairmanship candidates, Jagun expressed optimism that the LP would win the election under a free and fair election process.

“I commend the courage, tenacity and doggedness of the 14 chairmanship and 104 councillorship candidates involved in this electoral contest. They are the leading lights of our party, and we will ensure that their efforts will not be in vain. We will resist all rigging plans and protect the votes and expected victory of our candidates at the polls.

“The chairman of Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has a golden opportunity to write his name in gold by conducting a free, fair, and credible election.

“He has a choice of either making the votes of the people count or be a puppet of the state government.

“The governor also has the same opportunity of writing his name in gold by allowing the will of the people to prevail, as demonstrated by their votes at the polls,” Jagun said.