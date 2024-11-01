Oborevwori: Delta Investigating Alleged Sharp Practices by Contractors

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday said that the Delta state government was investigating allegation that some contractors were engaged in sharp practices through connivance with asphalt suppliers in order to short-change the state.

Oborevwori disclosed this when the leadership of Isoko Church Leaders’ Forum led by the Anglican Bishop of Oleh Diocese, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, paid him a courtesy at the Government House, Asaba.

His administration, he said, was determined to ensure that Deltans get due value for every project executed by in their interest in the state.

Oborevwori said: “As a government, we are doing our best and I want to assure you that we will not tolerate substandard jobs in all these jobs we have awarded.

“We want to make sure that all the jobs are executed up to standard. We are aware that some contractors have started negotiating with asphalt producers to short change the state.

“We are investigating them and even if they have laid the asphalt we will excavate and send same for test and see for ourselves because we want to ensure that we get value for every project executed.

“I want to assure all Deltans that the M.O.R.E Agenda is on course and we count on your prayers and support to achieve our goals.”

However, he lauded the relationship between the Isoko nation and the state government, assuring that the state will continue to partner the church towards economic growth and sustainable development.

The governor said: “The church is a very strong ally of government and this partnership is good for the peace, unity and stability of our state.

“I thank you for appreciating some of the things we have done in the Isoko nation and aside from what you stated, we have completed the first phase of the Emevor-Orogun road and we have also awarded the second phase as well as the Olomoro-Igbide Road.

“We are building the College of Health Sciences which is near completion and we have also awarded the second phase of the project.

“In consultation with the leaders of Isoko nation, we agreed that we change the name of the University to Southern Delta University which will enable the university get accreditation for other courses without restriction.

“I have also directed the Commissioner for Works in charge of Highways to scope the road that connects Isoko South and Isoko North. I want to assure you that this government is for all Deltans, and just as I promised that I will not be sentimental. I will continue to work with all the stakeholders, including the leadership of the church, to move Delta State forward.”

The governor asserted that his administration was the first to pronounce and implement the payment of the new minimum wage to workers, adding that he had also advised local governments in the state to implement the new minimum wage for their workers.

The President, Isoko Church Leaders’ Forum, Bishop John Aruakpor, had said the visit was to thank Oborevwori for the development he had attracted to the area and for appointing Isoko sons and daughters into key positions in his cabinet.