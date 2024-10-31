NAAT to Embark on Nationwide Protest on Nov 6 Over Withheld Salaries 

– To picket finance ministry

Onyebuchi Ezigbo In Abuja

One of the university-based unions, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has said it would hold a protest in all university and polytechnic campuses nationwide to protest non-payment of withheld salaries as well as other welfare demands.

It said that it has directed all her branches in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to hold a nationwide protest to compel the federal government to address their demands which included payment of their five and half months withheld salaries.

In addition, the union gave the federal government a two-week ultimatum to resolve the issues, or they will proceed on strike at its expiration on the 13th of November 2024.

The President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Wednesday said the leadership of the union has made several efforts in the past including series of letters, protests, visits, notices of ultimatums and several Memorandum of Understanding (MOUS) freely entered between NAAT and Federal Government (i.e MOU of 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022) but all to no avail.

He expressed worry that the federal government failed to respond to the last ultimatum in respect of the withheld salaries and other issues which elapsed on October 21, 2924.

He said: “This is the highest level of insensitivity on the part of the relevant agencies of government.

“Consequent upon the above, the union having reviewed the situation critically decided to give Federal Government additional two (2) weeks ultimatum, with effect from 30th of October 2024.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) has directed all her Branches in Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education to hold a nationwide protest to drive home our demands.

‘Within the two weeks’ ultimatum, Branches have been directed to hold congresses and conduct referendum to decide if the Union will proceed on strike once the 14 days’ ultimatum expires on the 13th of November 2024.

“If at the end of the 14-day ultimatum no positive response from Government, the Union will embark on a national protest which will culminate into a total and indefinite strike without recourse to Government.

“It is hoped that government will avail itself of this window to resolve the issues on ground, with the view to averting any industrial action.”

The grievances of the technology teachers include; Non-payment of five and half months withheld salaries, Non-full implementation of the 2009 FGN/ NAAT Agreement such as the refusal to release enabling circular for the implementation of CONTISS 14 & 15 for Academic Technologists,

Other grievances are the, non-implementation of Students’ Work Experience Programme (SWEP) Allowance, Field Trip Allowance and Student’s Technologist Staff Ratio Supplementation Allowance, non-conclusion of the FGN/ NAAT 2009 Agreement renegotiation, non-payment of the arrears of Earned Allowances for our members and non-provision of funds for upgrade of Public Universities’ Laboratories, Workshops and Studios.

NAAT is also seeking the payment of arrears of minimum wage of omitted members for the period April 2019 to January, 2020 and for the federal government to address the issue of proliferation and poor funding of public universities.