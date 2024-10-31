My-G: Catering to the Entertainment, Connectivity Needs of Young Nigerians

My-G, an innovative and affordable data offering, was recently introduced by Globacom to cater to the entertainment and connectivity needs of young Nigerians.

To promote its latest offering, the telecoms giant is reaching out to youth across Nigeria to showcase the vast benefits of this innovative service through a national entertainment tour. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that with My-G, Glo is proving that connectivity and entertainment can indeed go hand-in-hand, bringing the world closer to Nigeria’s young, dynamic generation

For Globacom, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, its overarching objective has always been to be provide telecoms solution that makes lives easier and better.

“At Globacom we hold our vision with very high esteem. This keeps us moving forward and pushes us to be the best while propelling us into the future. This vision is about you. We have soared high in our aspiration to build Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network with millions of subscribers in Nigeria and Ghana,” the network posited.

It was this premise that birthed the latest offering from the Glo stable – My G, a uniquely created data bundle that allows Glo subscribers, especially young Nigerians to enjoy access to their favourite Music & Entertainment apps such as WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snap Chat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV at unbeatable rates.

These My-G Data Bundles can be used to access only the applicable Music & Entertainment apps (WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snap Chat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV) and are open to all Glo Customers, as well as compatible to all devices.

Why My-G?

As Nigeria’s youth lead the way in shaping the digital landscape, their need for affordable and accessible internet has grown significantly. Enter My-G, the new data product by Globacom, one of Nigeria’s top telecommunications providers.

Launched with the goal of empowering young Nigerians, My-G combines connectivity and entertainment in an affordable package, offering data plans tailored to the social and creative needs of a digitally savvy generation.

Recently, Glo unveiled a national entertainment tour to promote My-G, reaching out to youth across Nigeria to showcase the vast benefits of this innovative service. At a launch event in Lagos, Glo’s Director of Creativity, Chuka Obi, who spoke passionately about My-G, described it as an affordable solution designed specifically for the needs of young people.

Unique Services

This service offers unique data bundles that give access to popular social media, music, and streaming platforms such as WhatsApp, TikTok, Snapchat, Boomplay, Audiomack, Instagram, and GloTV. As Obi emphasised, the My-G package is intended to keep young Nigerians connected to the platforms they love, without placing a financial burden on them.

Targeting Connectivity through My-G

Young Nigerians are at the forefront of the country’s evolving culture, driving trends across music, fashion, and technology.

But to stay active on social media, keep up with global trends, and build connections, they need constant, affordable internet access.

Glo’s My-G aims to address this with various data bundles that allow users to stay online longer without the anxiety of exhausting their data plans too quickly. This new package offers four tiers, starting at just 100 Naira for 400MB with a one-hour free browsing session, and scaling up to 1000 Naira for 3.5GB with a full month of usage.

The flexibility in pricing makes it easier for young people to tailor their data usage to their needs, whether they’re streaming music, engaging with friends on TikTok, or watching videos on GloTV.

As a result, My-G gives Nigerian youth the ability to enjoy their favourite platforms at their convenience, while also aligning with their budget. The event was well-received by youth leaders and student representatives from various institutions.

Fostering Academic and Social Engagement

My-G offers more than just entertainment; it also meets the academic and professional needs of young Nigerians. As many students now rely on online resources for research, study groups, and e-learning, staying connected is crucial.

With My-G, students can enjoy affordable data plans that keep them connected to the internet without needing to worry about depleting their allowances too quickly.

Adebobola Ayomide, President of the Student Union Government at Lagos State University, highlighted this benefit, noting, “My-G will help the youth stay more active online. It will be useful to us in both academic and social activities.

“We are happy with the plan and also call on Glo to provide other packages that will help improve student lives on campus.”

In addition to its primary features, My-G encourages digital self-sufficiency through the Glo Café app, which serves as a one-stop platform for various Glo services.

Users can purchase data, share with friends, check balances, and access numerous other self-service options on the app, enhancing the overall experience. Glo Café also offers exclusive data bundles and recharge benefits, adding another layer of convenience for subscribers.

Taking My-G Across Nigerian Cities

Recognising the importance of direct engagement with its audience, Glo has taken the My-G campaign beyond Lagos to reach young Nigerians across the country. The multi-city tour promises not only to spread the word about My-G but also to offer unforgettable entertainment events along the way.

Glo’s approach of connecting with youth in their localities reflects the brand’s commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of its target demographic.

According to Obi, “My-G is focused on addressing the data needs of young people today. In due course, we will embark on a multi-city tour to engage with young people, and the engagement will be spiced with undiluted entertainment. The pass to enjoy this will surely be their uptake of My-G data bundles.”

The entertainment events accompanying the tour add a celebratory element to the campaign, further demonstrating Glo’s dedication to providing a meaningful and enjoyable experience for young Nigerians.

Empowering Youth through Digital Inclusion

Glo’s launch of My-G highlights the company’s broader mission to make telecommunications accessible and beneficial for all Nigerians, particularly the younger generation.

By ensuring that data costs remain low, My-G plays a critical role in empowering young people to access educational content, creative tools, and social networks without financial strain.

This initiative aligns with the growing trend in Nigeria to support digital inclusion, which is essential in a world where connectivity impacts nearly every facet of daily life. Globacom’s reloaded Berekete 10X plan also brings more value to its customers by offering ten times the value of each recharge, doubling data value, and providing added benefits for voice calls.

These additional offerings, combined with My-G, reinforce Glo’s commitment to being a telecommunications provider that listens to the needs of its users and works to fulfil them.

Testimonials

While speaking, Morakinyo Olaolu, President of the Student Union Government at Yaba College of Technology, praised Glo for launching My-G.

According to Olaolu, “This is a good initiative for youth development. We thank Glo for My-G, which is truly for us, the youth.”

For young people like Olaolu, having affordable and reliable internet access is more than a convenience; it’s an essential part of staying connected, gaining knowledge, and expressing themselves.

Adekanye Ibukunoluwa, a student representative from the University of Lagos, shared her appreciation for Glo’s youth-oriented approach, stating, “Thanks to Glo for putting the youth into consideration. Online is where we do most of our academic work, and My-G will help us greatly with affordable data. We hope Glo will bring more activities to the campus so that students can benefit from them over time.”

The Future of Glo’s Youth Initiatives

As Nigeria’s digital landscape continues to evolve, Glo’s My-G represents a significant step towards making connectivity accessible and enjoyable for young people.

By keeping data affordable and partnering with popular platforms, Glo ensures that young Nigerians can use the internet for both educational and recreational purposes.

The My-G multi-city tour, with its mix of entertainment and brand engagement, promises to build lasting connections between Glo and the young people who form a large part of its customer base.

Glo’s innovative approach demonstrates an understanding of the modern Nigerian youth and their aspirations. In a nation where over 60 per cent of the population is under 25, the need for affordable internet access is crucial.

With My-G, Glo aims to be more than a service provider—it wants to be a trusted partner in young Nigerians’ lives, providing them with the resources they need to thrive in a digital world.

As the entertainment tour progresses, Glo hopes to foster stronger relationships with its audience, reinforce the relevance of the My-G offering, and further position itself as a youth-focused brand that genuinely cares about its users’ needs.

Through My-G, Glo is giving young Nigerians a reason to stay connected, engage with their interests, and express themselves freely—a true testament to the power of connectivity in today’s world.

In the words of Mr Chuka Obi, “The My-G package is awesome, and customers are assured of getting the best data deals to spend more time on the entertainment sites they love. This necessarily means they won’t get their pockets emptied just because they want to have fun.”

With My-G, Glo is proving that connectivity and entertainment can indeed go hand-in-hand, bringing the world closer to Nigeria’s young, dynamic generation.