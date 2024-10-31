Blending Education with  Leadership Skills To Effect Transformation In Governance .

By Amby Uneze KSJI

The society today is full of divergent individuals with different upbringing and training. Some individuals acquire natural intelligence to move up in life, others get theirs through association and long period of copying and practicing, while a few are fortunate to go through education, where intelligence and leadership skills are taught and practiced. For the later category, they are not tired in going further to get the best in order to impart their knowledge to the overall benefit of the larger society.

However, the few people that fall in that category are not easy to come by, that is why, good leadership remains the bane of some third world countries including Nigeria from developing. Sometimes though, such personalities who can be referred to as scholars and geniuses usually are not given the opportunity to manage the resources on behalf of their people. It is not rocket science that America, Europe, Canada and other developed economies are doing well because they put their best in the position of leadership. I believe that when someone invests resources to acquire the requisite skills of leadership through continuous education in ivy league and world acclaimed institutions coupled with wide experience in the successful management of corporate entities and human beings, such a person is well positioned to lead a society aright.

In pursuit of acquiring these ingredients of quality leadership, Chief Jerry Chukwueke (Ohamadike Owerre) recently championed Global CEO-Africa Executive Leadership Programme at the Lagos Business School (LBS), where he actively participated as a lead scholar, alongside other Africa top chief executives that drive their country’s economy and intra Africa trade. The essence of that executive leadership training was majorly to apply leadership skills to drive success in business, public entities, governance, etc, as well as schooled deeply in the principle of overcoming barriers in leadership challenges and providing solutions.

Appreciating his experience at LBS, Jerry Chukwueke pondered “I’m very grateful to Lagos Business School. This is the first module for us and our cohort will move on to Yale University, USA in September and then to Strathmore Business School in Nairobi.” He described his sojourn as a great experience, adding that learning demands sharpening of ones leadership skills, knowledge and all other aspects of importance in achieving success.

In continuation of that executive leadership module, Chief Jerry Chukwueke is currently under-studying the principle of leadership in corporate world, governance, world affairs, reaching out to expand his global network and attract interest in potential foreign investment, building trust and confidence, and successfully overcoming challenges of under-development, etc.

It is no wonder, Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has this to say about one of his Nigerian students at Yale School of Management, in US, CHIEF JERRY CHUKWUEKE (Ohamadike), in an autograph he signed, thus: “Gerald is a brilliant leader who is revered by colleagues and constituents.”

This scheme is synonymous with JEFFREY SONNENFELD, Yale School of Management Professor, the President of Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, Coordinating Chairman CEOs of America and an informal advisor to five US Presidents.

Jerry Chukwueke’s colleagues in the executive training programme believe that the future no doubt belongs to those who made adequate preparations for it.

To further appreciate the credentials of this American icon who has testified of the great potential inherent in Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Sonnenfeld had advised the White House, U.S. State Department, U.S. Treasury Department, and Council of Economic Advisers on Russian economic sanctions and business retreats and BusinessWeek listed him as one of the world’s 10 most influential business school professors and Directorship magazine has listed him among the 100 most influential figures in corporate governance. He is also the first academician to have rung the opening bells of both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange having done so ten times.

Chief Jerry Chukwueke while answering questions on why he embarks on this journey for further studies on leadership and governance including establishing relationships with world leaders as such, he says “we need to access the opportunities out there for our people to overcome poverty through direct foreign investments, grants, even as we take diplomatic advantage. Our target is to link up with people who can help the image of our country by way of contacts and potential foreign investment.

“This is beyond the politics of our people, it is about getting the right foreign contacts and demonstrating our own confidence to invest in our economy. When they know you by way of trust and you are involved in driving the seat of governance, they would be ready to overlook some political risks because of the confidence they have build on the person.”

Honestly, in a normal setting, it is not out of place for those who want to engage in leadership and governance, be it in the corporate world, personal business or public office to learn the ropes and acquire the required credentials to man such positions. In Nigeria, we are used to the fire brigade approach where governance and leadership are given on the basis of man-know-man, god-fatherism, and financial backup (money politics). No wonder, someone who suddenly finds himself in the position of leadership and governance does whatever he likes without solving the immediate and longtime needs of the people.

Therefore, Chief Jerry Chukwueke has through his penchant for further learning on leadership and governance, building trust and confidence of the world leaders shown the way to go as a leader who is desirous to change the narrative of our situation. By equipping himself with these skills, he is good to go and definitely the relationship and trust he has built while engaging the likes of Professors Sonnenfeld and Benedict Orama, President/Chairman of Afreximbank would for sure make a way for him for the benefit of our people.

Concisely, Chief Jerry Chukwueke is a key founder of the Lekki Mega City through his Germane Group (the fastest growing megacity in West Africa) alongside Chevron Nigeria and HFP (Victoria Garden City Developer). This outstanding personality was in 1984 voted the most likely to Succeed Student at Morgan State University, Boltimore Graduate School in USA. Also he emerged as top 100 black owned businesses in America in 1990 (Friendship Ford/Mercury), Culpeper Virginia, Black Enterprises Magazine, Founding Director of Food Concept Nigeria Limited (Owners of Chicken Republic, and Free Rang Farms). He is visionary, courageous, bold and transformative.

Chief Jerry Chukwueke has strong political experience. In 2007, he was a concensus candidate for governor for Owerri zone, the zone that is favoured by the Imo Charter of Equity to produce the Governor of Imo State by 2027. He was a Vice presidential candidate of APGA in 2019. Jerry Chukwueke is popularly called in Imo State “the Great Mobilizer.” He was also a Chief Technical Adviser on New Imo project in 2023 to the government of Imo State as well as a Director, Campaign Organization of Governor Hope Uzodimma re-election.

Each time you engage with him you hear his favorite word ‘transformation, transformation, and transformation. Jerry Chukwueke is out to engage in the transformation of our economy, be it in the State or at the national level.