Tinubu Lauds Armed Forces for Tackling Nigeria’s Multiple Security Challenges





*FG donates N500m to Nigerian legion

*Senate chides military over non-payments of benefits to 174 dead officers

Deji Elumoye and. Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their unwavering efforts towards combatting the various security challenges bedevilling the nation.

This was as the federal government has announced through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, a N500 million donation to the Nigerian Legion.

But the Senate through its committee on Code of Conduct, Ethics and Public Petitions, has described as unacceptable, the delay in the payment of insurance benefits to dead and retired personnel.

The president, who spoke at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund Launch at the State House, Abuja, said without the armed forces’ efforts to stabilise the country, the administration’s reform policies and economic theories would have little impact.

According to him, “No matter what economic theory we propagate or postulate, if there is no security, we cannot promote peace and development.

“I am grateful to all of you on behalf of the country. The challenges are severe, but you are this country’s first line of defence. Thank you for your patriotic commitment to Nigerian unity, stability and progress.”

Tinubu, who emphasised that the welfare of the security forces would remain the government’s top priority, also extolled men and women, who have paid the ultimate price in defence of the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He said: “We came today to remember our fallen heroes, men and women, who have sacrificed their lives for this country’s unity, stability and progress.

“We are committed to their values, principles, beliefs, and the unity and strength of this country as we pass on a banner without stain to the next generation.

“It is a great honour for me to launch the emblem once again. The welfare of our men and women in the Armed Forces will continue to be our top priority. I want to thank all of you.”

Earlier, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, thanked Tinubu for his continued support for the welfare of the armed forces, serving retired and fallen heroes, and their relations.

“Let us remember that unveiling this Emblem serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of our collective responsibility to uplift our Armed Forces and their families.

“Therefore, you will agree that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is more than just a commemoration; it is a call to action.

“Hence, this Appeal Fund we are launching today to provide essential support to our veterans and their families becomes crucial.

“The funds raised will directly contribute to welfare programs, offering vital services such as healthcare, education, and financial assistance.”

On his part, National Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibril (rtd), praised the president for his continued support for the legion and their families, especially for the unprecedented donation.

He added that with the donation, “their families would not be left in the streets and will not be beggars.”

Meanwhile, the Senate, while describing as unacceptable, the delay in the payment of insurance benefits to dead and retired personnel, specifically frowned at the fact that 174 families were currently facing the brunt of such delays in the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) alone.

It, however, prevented NAF officers led by Wing Commander Mohammed Saleh, from arresting Master Warrant Rukayat Ajoke Ishola who petitioned the Senate over non-payment of her husband’s insurance benefits.

The petitioner had told the Senate panel, the alleged maltreatment the Air Force authorities had subjected her to since the demise of her husband, Warrant Officer Daramola Taiwo, in April 2016.

The Senate panel’s displeasure followed the consideration of a petition filed against NAF by Master Warrant Officer Rukayat Ishola.

Ishola had alleged that payment of Insurance benefits of her late husband was deliberately delayed by NAF and that her Child was not allowed to enjoy scholarship like other children of late men and officers of military.

The widow said she was maltreated by some officers after the demise of her husband in April 2016 and that the development made her to abandon her duty post as a a way of saving her life.

“I was forced and traumatised to go away without leave (AWOL) because my late husband ‘s insurance benefits was deliberately not paid.

“My child was denied school fees payment by NAF in line with military tradition and unwarranted persecutions from some officers and life threatening posting,” she said.

Defending the allegations on behalf of NAF, Director of Legal Services, Wing Commander Mohammed Saleh, said the insurance benefits of the late Warrant Officer Daramola Taiwo was not deliberately delayed as there were about 174 families in the Airforce experiencing such delays in payment.

“I want to Inform this committee that the petitioner lied in all the allegations laid as delay in payment of insurance benefits does not affect her late husband alone but about 174 different families.

“Her Child is not entitled to enjoy school fees payment by NAF since the husband of the petitioner did not die in active service. Her allegations of alleged maltreatment or persecution is also unfounded.

But when asked by the Committee Chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen to define what he meant by active service, he said, those who died at the battle front or field are categorised as dying in active service while those who died naturally are not considered as such prior to amendment of the regulation in 2021.

Irked by his submission the Chairman and members of the committee descended on the Air Officer by declaring that it was unacceptable for insurance benefits of dead personnel not paid close to nine years.

Consequently the committee told the Air officer that strong letter would be forwarded to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, “to without further delay, facilitate payment of insurance benefits of husband of the petitioner.

“Incorporate the child of the deceased as beneficiary of school fees payment by NAF and open window for honourable exit of the petitioner from NAF with attendant retirement benefits,” he added.