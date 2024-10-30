How Akada Children’s Book Festival is Enhancing Literacy Development Via Reading

As Nigeria continues to improve its literacy rates, initiatives like the Akada Children’s Book Festival are proving that through books, children can dream bigger, think deeper, and write their own stories for the future. Funmi Ogundare reports

Literacy is a cornerstone of development, shaping individual potential and societal progress. In the economy, it drives innovation and productivity, enabling individuals to contribute more effectively to the workforce. In personal development, literacy empowers individuals to navigate life with confidence, access better opportunities, and make informed decisions. In communities, high literacy rates often correlate with improved quality of life, better health outcomes, and increased levels of gender equality. For children, literacy is even more crucial as it shapes their cognitive development, builds problem-solving skills, and sets the stage for lifelong learning.

However, attaining high literacy rates remains a significant challenge, particularly in developing regions like Africa. A 2024 report by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) revealed that approximately 773 million adults cannot read and write, two-thirds of women and 250 million children are failing to acquire basic literacy skills. Of all regions, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rates of education exclusion. Over one-fifth of children between the ages of six and 11 are out of school, followed by one-third of youth between the ages of about 12 and 14. This gap in literacy not only perpetuates cycles of poverty but also hinders the region’s ability to unlock the full potential of its population, limiting both individual and societal growth

Nigeria is no stranger to these challenges. Despite being a leading economic power, Nigeria continues to face critical literacy challenges. In 2022, UNICEF Nigeria reported that 70 per cent of children in Nigeria are unable to read simple sentences or solve basic math problems. Only 49 per cent of school-aged children meet basic literacy standards, while 55% achieve proficiency in numeracy. Literacy rates are particularly low among young women, with just 38 per cent in the Northwest and 42 per cent in the Northeast being literate, compared to 57 per cent and 53 per cent for young men in the same regions. Additionally, fewer than six per cent of children under five have access to three or more children’s books at home.

The country’s literacy rate remains below the global average, with UNESCO reporting that about 20 million Nigerian children are out of school, one of the highest figures in the world. For children in school, education quality and access to resources are often insufficient to foster foundational literacy skills.

Recognising the demand for innovative solutions to improve literacy, private and public sector organisations are increasingly investing in educational programs in Nigeria. These organisations are at the forefront of promoting reading culture through targeted initiatives focusing on education, community engagement, and access to learning resources. From community workshops to mobile libraries, they are creating opportunities for children to access quality reading materials and participate in interactive learning experiences.

One initiative making notable strides in promoting literacy is the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Nigeria’s first and largest festival dedicated exclusively to children. Established in 2019, the festival aims to make reading enjoyable, interactive, and culturally relevant for Nigerian children aged 13 and below. The festival fosters a shared mission: to improve reading habits and inspire a lifelong love of books by bringing together authors, educators, and literacy advocates. The festival’s name, ‘Akada’, meaning ‘a lover of literacy and books’ in Yoruba, underscores its commitment to celebrating the richness of African literature.

Since its inception, the festival has attracted over 8,500 attendees, solidifying its status as a premier event for children’s literature and literacy enthusiasts. Moreover, it has donated over 4,206 books to communities and schools, extending its reach to children who might otherwise lack access to quality reading materials.

Recognising the importance of nurturing a love of reading beyond traditional curricula, the festival ignites a passion for literature, introduces new works, and fosters meaningful engagement. It serves as a platform for schools to discover emerging authors and enrich their libraries with new titles.

In its dedication to enhancing reading accessibility, the festival showcases new authors and provides established writers with opportunities to present their latest works to a diverse audience, including potential readers and literary scouts. As a member of the Global Association of Literary Festivals, it also offers featured authors and books invaluable exposure to festival organisers worldwide, opening numerous possibilities for those involved.

Beyond igniting children’s interest in African stories and authors, the festival empowers parents and educators to appreciate the importance of nurturing a love for reading through workshops, reading sessions, and community engagement activities. These initiatives foster collaboration among families, schools, and local organisations, creating a holistic approach to literacy that extends beyond the festival itself. The festival reinforces its mission to cultivate a vibrant reading culture that will benefit future generations by equipping adults with strategies to encourage reading at home.

Speaking on the festival’s significance, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, renowned author and convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, explained that the festival showcases literary works created for a diverse audience of children.

“Previously, most children’s books available were imported and predominantly featured cultures different from our own. This led me to consider that if our kids are only exposed to books set in other cultures, they might start to feel there is something wrong with their own culture,” said Talabi.

In response, she noted that she began writing books featuring protagonists who look like children in this environment, placing them in adventures and settings similar to those children experience every day.

“The Akada Children’s Book Festival was born from a desire to improve access to such books, and it is a platform for showcasing emerging and established children’s authors,” Talabi explained. “I am thrilled to see an increasing number of people writing for children and it is wonderful to see them engage with stories that reflect their own experiences and perspectives.”

This year, the annual festival is set to make an exciting return with its sixth edition, scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, at UPBEAT Recreation Center in Lekki, Lagos.

The theme, ‘Read Your Way’, Talabi noted, emphasises the importance of cultivating a strong reading culture in children from an early age and encourages them to explore the vast world of books uniquely.

“The 2024 festival will feature 32 original children’s books created by Nigerians at home and abroad. In addition, the festival promises a diverse range of activities, including author-led book readings, book chats, featured titles story time, book exhibitions, and the announcement of the winners of our annual writing and illustration competitions.

“Attendees can also enjoy a chess tournament, sip and paint sessions, an art exhibition, and a spotlight on young authors featuring readings and Q&A opportunities. Insightful sessions will be available for parents and teachers, alongside professional workshops tailored for writers and illustrators,” added Talabi.

New to this year’s festival, the author said, is a Yoruba-themed storytime featuring traditional Yoruba stories and storytelling techniques.

FCT Education Secretariat Lauds Primegate International Academy for High Standards

The Department of Quality Assurance (DQA) at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Secretariat has lauded Primegate International Academy for its high academic standards, resulting in its amazing and tremendous growth within its ten years of establishment.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the school weekend in Abuja, the Zonal Coordinated Evaluator from the DQA, Mrs. Patricia Mba, said each time its officials were on a routine advisory valuation of the school, it records high marks in its evaluation.

She said what struck the DQA during its maiden visit to the school 10 years ago was that “Primegate International Academy had gigantic buildings with just ten students, unlike others that would enrol many students and pupils with the hope of developing the school later.”

Mba commended the top-notch welfare package put in place by the school’s management for its staff, which has seen most of the pioneer staff still with the institution 10 years later.

“We have instances in some schools where every year or two, teachers and, in some cases, principals of schools leave for greener pastures. But at Primegate, the human flight is non-existent,” she added.

While applauding the school for imbibing high moral standards in its students, resulting in them embracing the African culture, the zonal evaluator urged the management to work towards establishing a university in the future.

The Head of School, Ms. Chisom Uzoigwe, said the school had been “a beacon of knowledge, the cradle of growth and a fortress of resilience ” over the past 10 years.

According to her, the school has been a place where dreams are nurtured, talents discovered, and potential unleashed.

Uzoigwe maintained that beyond academic excellence, “Primegate has been a hub of diversity, inclusivity and belonging. We have embraced differences, celebrated individuality, and encouraged a sense of community that transcends barriers and unites us in our pursuit of knowledge and understanding.”

She called for the rekindling of “our passion for learning, teaching and growing together as well as reaffirming the commitment to creating a future where every student feels valued, empowered and inspired to reach for the stars” as the school celebrated its 10th anniversary.

In his remarks, the proprietor of the school, Prof. George Nwangwu, said he was moved to establish the school to accommodate children and wards of the middle class in a society desirous of qualitative education.

Nwangwu revealed that plans were underway to have the school nationwide.

The ceremony witnessed the awards to academic and non-academic staff of the institution in various categories.

Primegate International Academy, Abuja, was established in 2014 to use a carefully designed curriculum that values critical thinking, creativity and a sincere love of learning. Its teaching methodology combines the best elements of Nigerian and British educational systems to provide students with a well-rounded education applicable globally.