UBA@75: Bank Makes More Millionaires in Promo Draw

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

As part of its ‘75 Years, 75 Winners’ celebration, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has once again demonstrated its commitment to loyal customers by rewarding 110 of them with N42.8 million in its October Legacy Promo Draw a move also targeted at helping customers thrive at a challenging economic time.



The winners were announced following a draw conducted on Saturday, October 26, at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, which was streamed live on YouTube. Representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) were present to oversee the proceedings, ensuring fairness and compliance with regulations.



The draw, hosted by popular influencer, Akinyemi Omotayo (Asherkine) , a statement from UBA said, saw customers winning prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000, with particular focus on rewarding the bank’s NextGen, Kiddies, and Teens account holders.



In the Bumper Account category, 10 customers won the grand prize of N1,000,000 each. Twenty customers also received N500,000 each in the Bumper category, while the others won at the N250,000 Bumper prize level and N100,000 Bumper prize levels respectively .



In the Savings Account category, 10 customers became instant millionaires, each receiving N1,000,000, while the NextGen Account holders received N180,000 each.



In addition, 20 Kiddies and Teens account holders were awarded N200,000 each, while 10 customers who were present at the venue each won N100,000. Special shopping vouchers were also distributed by the event host, Asherkine, as part of the celebration.



Speaking at the draw, Retail and Regional Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, congratulated all 110 winners and encouraged others to keep saving for a chance to win in the next edition, adding that the bank plans to reward more winner in all three categories.



“This is just the beginning of our legacy promo draw, as there are still many more prizes to be won in subsequent monthly draws. These draws are purely transparent, and the next millionaire could just be you. UBA prioritises its customers and would be relentless in making them succeed,” Fashola said.



Also speaking at the event, Head, Retail Products & Sales, Prince Ayewoh, who congratulated the winners, emphasised UBA’s commitment to financial inclusion and encouraged Nigerians to seize this opportunity by banking with UBA.



Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, reiterated that more benefits await customers as the bank continues its drive to provide the best offerings and reward system obtainable.



“What we’re witnessing today is just a fraction of what UBA offers its customers. Without any iota of doubt, UBA is passionate about its customers and would do much more in ensuring that our customers thrive no matter how turbulent the economy is.



“ I urge everyone who hasn’t opened an account with UBA to do so immediately. The promo is still ongoing, and the next draw could make you a millionaire. UBA is committed to rewarding loyalty, and we’re proving this with every draw we conduct,” Ladipo stated.