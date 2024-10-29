PSC Elevates Four Officers in Police Academy With PhD, to Consider Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission Tuesday elevated to their next ranks, four police officers currently teaching at the police academy Wudil Kano, who have successfully completed different academic programmes and acquired PhD certificates.

The Commission also averred that all lecturers in the police academy who have acquired additional certificates will be considered for special promotion.

The beneficiaries of the special promotion who appeared before the Commission on Tuesday were CSP Favour Fadawag; Inspector Shide Sunday, Inspector Oparaji Benjamin Chetachi Ukwu and Inspector Benjamin Wanger.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani said that CSP Fadawag was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police while the three Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police for now until they are confirmed for proper placement.

The Chairman of the Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd said other police officers with additional professional certificates and have been engaged in such professional duties such as lawyers will soon be upgraded in line with the public service requirements.

Argungu said the Commission will henceforth encourage merit and personal development as motivation to greater dedication and commitment to duty.

He noted that the Commission will continue to promote transparency and accountability in the conduct of its constitutional mandate and assured serving police officers that their welfare including proper placement will receive the commission’s attention.

The Chairman also said that while the Commission gives attention to police welfare, it will not fail to fight corruption in commands, departments, police colleges and academy.

Argungu said the Commission’s policy on whistle blowing will soon be taken to the police academy and all the police colleges and anyone found with corrupt tendencies will be sanctioned.

“We have to expose the enemies of our country, anyone found collecting money for admission into the academy or recruitment into the police will be dealt with according to the law of the land”, he warned.

He congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to go and give off their best in the service of their fatherland.