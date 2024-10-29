My Tenure as Women Affairs Minister Won’t be Business as Usual, Says Ibrahim-Sulaiman

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Monday in Abuja, assured management, staff and stakeholders of the federal ministry of Women Affairs that her tenure would be innovative and won’t be business as usual.

The former Minister of Police affairs who was warmly received by the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, amidst cheers, dance and music by the staff, different women groups and party members alongside delegations from Nasarawa State, the Minister’s home state, expressed hope that the minister had the wherewithal to create positive and lasting impacts.

The minister appreciated the warm reception and assured them that they were entering a new era, where action will speak louder than words, policies will translate into practical actions, and efforts that would reflect the urgent call for justice, equality, and progress for the Nigerian women would commence in earnest.

While thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Remi Tinubu, for the confidence reposed in her, Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that the President had directed her to take specific, impactful actions that would improve the welfare of the Nigerian women and advance the course of the girl child and the vulnerable ones in the society.

In her remarks, she stated: “We will work tirelessly to ensure that women voices are heard and represented in all areas of governance.

“We wil advocate laws that empower women and ensure their rights are protected. This will include working closely with legislators and civil society to bring discriminatory laws to an end.

“Women and girls who suffer from gender-based violence must have access to swift and fair justice. We will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a robust and effective response to such incidents.

“We will expand social services, ensuring they are equipped to support survivors of violence and collaborate with partners to create safe spaces for those affected.

“In partnership with stakeholders, we will strengthen guidelines and protocols for the protection of children from abuse, trafficking, and exploitation. The well-being of our children will always be a top priority.

“These mandates from Mr President are very clear, and I am immensely grateful to him for his confidence in me to lead this charge. I will not betray that confidence or let Nigerians down. We will work to make the adjustments necessary to become Africa’s leader in gender equity.

“I have a proven record from my tenure at NAPTIP, where I led Nigeria from a Tier 2 Watchlist to Tier 1. Tangible results are achievable when we commit to our objectives. Once again, I pledge to deliver.

“It is indeed Women O’clock in Nigeria. I am calling on all hands to be on deck to support this movement of equity and progress. To every Nigerian woman: this is your time. Together, we will break down barriers, lift each other up, and ensure that your voices are heard, your rights are protected, and your dreams are within reach.

“I am here for you, and we will walk this path forward, hand in hand, towards a brighter and more inclusive Nigeria.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary extolled the virtues of the minister, pledging the support of the staff and management to the actualisation of the renewed hope agenda of the President.

Earlier, stakeholders like Mrs Moji Makanjuola, Geraldine Etuk, AIG Aishatu Baju took turns to commend the minister and urged her to carry everyone along as she reposition the ministry.

The Director General of the Maryam Babangida Women Centre, Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, noted that the ministry was fortunate to have the calibre of personality of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as its new minister, praying that the Almighty should grant her wisdom to succeed.