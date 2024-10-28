Zenith Bank Wins ‘Bank of The Year’ and ‘Retail Bank of The Year’ at BAFI Awards 2024

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as ‘Bank of the Year’ and ‘Retail Bank of the Year’ at the Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards 2024. The bank retained the ‘Bank of the Year’ award for the second consecutive year, carting home the most prestigious honour at the ceremony held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, October 25, 2024.

The BAFI Awards have become established as the benchmark of distinction for institutions in Nigeria’s financial services sector, recognizing and celebrating organisations, teams, and individuals that are achieving excellence in the delivery of financial services across the entire client and customer spectrum.



Commenting on the recognitions, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, said, “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as ‘Bank of the Year’ and ‘Retail Bank of the Year’ at the BAFI Awards 2024.These recognitions attest to our strategic focus on customer satisfaction, sustainable growth and innovation. They also emphasise our resilience and strength as a dynamic brand that is nimble enough to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape.” She dedicated the awards to the Founder and Chairman, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, whose visionary and transformative leadership has been instrumental in cultivating a resilient and thriving institution, the board for their insightful leadership and guidance, the staff for their commitment and dedication to ensuring that the bank remains at the forefront in the nation’s banking industry, and the customers for their unwavering loyalty to the Zenith brand.



Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, with these latest accolades coming on the heels of several recognitions. These include being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the 15th consecutive year in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker Magazine. The Bank was also awarded the Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020 and 2022; and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria 2023 and 2024 in the International Banker Banking Awards.



Further recognitions include being recognised as Best Bank in Nigeria for the fourth time in five years, from 2020 to 2022 and in 2024, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024 in the World Finance Banking Awards. Additionally, Zenith Bank has been acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards for three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024, ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.



The Bank’s commitment to excellence saw it being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards, Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.