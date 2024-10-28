Lai Labode: Reshaping Nigeria’s Business Landscape, Making Global Impact

Lai Labode, Ph.D., a multifaceted entrepreneur, financial expert, and cultural advocate, stands at the intersection of tradition and innovation, reshaping Nigeria’s business landscape and making a global impact. As the Osi Apagun Pote of Egbaland, Labode’s work extends beyond the conventional realms of finance and fashion; he is posterizing Africa’s cultural identity while providing leading Nigerian financial services.

Labode’s entrepreneurial journey weaves through financial inclusion and innovation. Having his academic foundation from renowned institutions like Harvard Business School, Labode has emerged as a leader in Nigeria’s financial services sector. He founded MoneyBox Africa, the first Nigerian company to secure a Mobile Money Permit, laying the groundwork for the revolution in mobile financial services. His vision has since expanded into ventures like CashToken Rewards Africa Limited and OneNUMBA Innovations Limited, each contributing to reshaping financial accessibility for millions of Nigerians.

But Lai Labode’s influence does not stop at finance. As a fashion icon, cultural advocate, and global trendsetter, Osi Apagun Pote Labode brings African heritage to the forefront of the fashion world. In 2024, his appearance at London Fashion Week for Ugo Monye’s lineup was one of the most talked-about moments in the fashion media. As younger models showcased their prowess on the runway, Labode’s presence beamed of the regal African identity he so proudly embodies. Dressed in an outfit and beaded accessories that fused age-long cultural elegance in contemporary style, he captivated audiences with the essence of African royalty, proving that fashion is a medium to express heritage and modernity simultaneously.

As the Osi Apagun Pote of Egbaland, he is deeply committed to preserving and promoting the Egba culture. His creation of the Egba Museum of Heritage and Culture notably describes his passion for safeguarding Yoruba history, a project aimed at keeping tradition alive while preparing it for future generations. Through the museum, Labode seeks to educate and inspire, ensuring that the rich stories of the Egba people continue to resonate across time.

Labode’s philosophical flair adds yet another layer to his persona. His thought-provoking series, “Constellation of Thoughts,” delves into everyday life from a reflective perspective, blending cultural insights with personal musings. This series, now being serialized on the radio and soon to be published as a book, reinforces Labode’s role as a thinker, not just a businessman or fashion icon.