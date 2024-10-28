Delta Announces Opening for Youth Empowerment

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government has restated its determination to empower more youths across the state by opening a new window of job creation opportunities for thousands of young Deltans and residents of the state.

A release by the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau headed by Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, stated that the job creation opportunities initiative is in line with the Oborevwori administration’s M.O.R.E agenda, and specifically under the M.O.R.E Business Upscale Programme (M.O.R.E BIZ-UP) scheme of the state government.

It was observed that possession of a Voter’s or NIN (National Identification Number) was listed as one of the pre-qualification conditions for those desiring to take advantage of the latest business enhancement opportunity for citizens in Delta State.

The statement pointed out that applications will open for the M.O.R.E BIZ-UP for five days, beginning today Monday, 28th October 2024, adding that the initiative targets entrepreneurs in various business categories, including Information & Communication Technologies, Computer and Smart Phone Maintenance as well as Building & Construction Services comprising Aluminium Profiling, POP, Interlocking, Tiling, Welding & Fabrication, Electrical & Solar Installation).

Young entrepreneurs, who are expected to be aged between 21 to 45 years will also have opportunity in Handicrafts (Fashion Design, Leather Works, Furniture/Woodwork), Personal Services (Hair Dressing/Makeover, Event Management, Catering & Confectionery, Industrial Cleaning) and Audio-visual Services comprising Cinematography, Photography, Graphics Design.

However, the state Job and Wealth Creation Bureau disclosed that requirements for interested applicants include the possession of a Voter’s Card or an NIN (National Identification Number) a duly “registered business” that is located in Delta State.

According to the bureau, entries are free.

“The Bureau will not solicit any form of payment from applicants” while consulting http://www.deltastatemorebizup.net as the link.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, during the swearing-in of Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, formerly the state commissioner for Youth Development (2019 to 2023), as the new Job Creation Officer of Delta State, assured Deltans that his administration meant business as it was poised to expand the scope of job and wealth creation in the state especially for youth entrepreneurs.