No Casualty as Fire Guts Lagos Blue Line Track

Segun James

Fire gutted a section of the Lagos Blue Line track yesterday at a spot opposite NEPA Station by Eko Bridge inward Apogbon but no casualty was recorded.

THISDAY gathered that the inferno occurred around 4:12 pm.

Videos captured by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) showed fire blazing on some sections of the rail track.



Emergency responders were also seen at the scene quenching the fire.

According to an official of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) disclosed that the fire erupted from the electrical cable running through the bridge powering the train mobility.

But when contacted, the spokesperson for the Fire Service in Lagos, Amodu Shakri, asked to be given time to provide an update on the fire incident.



But he noted there was no casualty at the moment.

In a post on X, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, also said there was no casualty reported and no train service at the time of the incident.



“A team of safety and emergency personnel and other first responders had completely put out the fire,” he said, urging Lagosians in the axis to go about their businesses as the situation was under control.

The cause of the fire incident was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

But in an interview, Shakri said, “The information is still sketchy, we are still at the scene of the emergency. Up till now, no casualty.”