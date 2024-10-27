Cricova Winery Condoles With Orizu Royal Family

Cricova Winery, the historic underground winery stretching 120 km beneath Moldova’s wine city of Cricova, has expressed its condolences to the Orizu royal family of Otolo Nnewi, following the passing of their matriarch, Lolo Nwazunafia Orizu (née Mbelu). She was the first wife of Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III, the supreme leader of Nnewi in Anambra State.

The Orizu royal family is steeped in history, having produced notable figures like Igwe Orizu I (Eze Ugbonyamba), the first Igbo man to own a pleasure car, and his son, Prince Akweke Nwafor Orizu, who served as Nigeria’s first Senate President and Acting President during the First Republic. The current Igwe of Nnewi is his grandson.

This rich legacy caught the attention of Cricova Winery, one of the largest wine cellars in the world and the second largest winery, which, through its African distributor Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd, sent a distinguished team to the royal burial in Otolo Nnewi on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The event was marked by warm hospitality, with guests and mourners treated to premium wines from Don Pee. Prince Azubuike Orizu (Ikuku Oma), the U.K.-based son of the deceased, welcomed the Cricova-Don Pee team on behalf of the family, expressing gratitude for their support.

A highlight of the visit was the presentation of Cricova’s premium brands, including XO, Crystal, and Amplius, by the Head of Brand and Communications for Cricova Africa, Obifaruk Madu. Prince Azubuike later handed the wines to his eldest brother and Crown Prince of Nnewi, Barrister Obi Orizu (Obi na eche ndu), who appreciated Cricova’s thoughtful gesture during the burial.

The week-long funeral, which began on Wednesday, October 23, held deep cultural significance for the people of Nnewi, with special events marking the passing of their beloved matriarch and queen.