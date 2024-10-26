FG Signs Deals with Mini-grid Developers to Supply 1,500mw Renewable Energy to Police, Immigration, Others

* Minister says govt committed to environmental protection through investment in education, researches

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The federal government yesterday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with nine Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCOs) for the supply of reliable solar power to key government agencies and institutions in the country.

This was as Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Lawal, has assured that the federal government is committed to environmental protection and sustainable development through investment in education and researches.



Among others, the beneficiaries of the signed deals include: The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), and the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Chief Executive, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Abba Aliyu, noted that the signing of the Electricity Act, has now given the opportunity for subnational governments as well as private developers to participate in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to communities.



To serve key government institutions, he explained that the REA was developing a National Education Electrification Plan; National Agricultural Electrification Plan and the National Health Electrification Plan, including the plan for security agencies.

He stated that the MoU signed with the NPTF will see the REA take its electrification efforts to police infrastructure, while for the NADF, it will ensure that post-harvest losses are reduced.

Aliyu explained that the NIS was doing a lot in terms of migration management, border control, and was also deploying a lot of information technology and they need electricity to be able to run these infrastructure.

“In total, before this event, we had signed five MOUs, and today we have signed with the RESCOS nine MoUs. So, in total, we are looking at close to over 1,500 megawatts of portfolio generation capacity across the country over a period of three years,” he stated.



According to him, the plan is to incentivise the private developers from the $750 million distributed access to renewable energy scale-up funding which the REA is managing.

“One of the also greatest achievements of Mr. President is the catalysing of the $750 million fund. This $750 million is supposed to catalyse $1.1 billion private sector investment.



“The $750 million will be used as a capital subsidy to incentivise this private sector to put in their money, that is, the $1.1 billion towards providing this electricity infrastructure in the country,” he added.

Also speaking, Head, Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), Olufemi Akinyelure, said the partnerships capitalise on the strengths of private investment, technical expertise, and operational capacity of the companies, while REA provides critical support through policy frameworks, financing mechanisms, and monitoring oversight.

“A core strength of the RESCO model is the introduction of flexible payment models typically the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) system, making energy more accessible and affordable for low-income households and businesses.

“This approach allows customers to pay in manageable instalments while enjoying uninterrupted access to clean and reliable electricity. RESCOs are responsible for the entire lifecycle of the system, from installation to maintenance, ensuring a seamless experience for consumers,” he stressed.

Executive Director of the REA’s Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Doris Uboh, said that the aim was to bring together the private and public sectors to understand and leverage the growing opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

“Our projects span all geopolitical zones in Nigeria. In 2024, the Capital Projects Division had a budget of N111 billion, which enabled us to execute 440 major projects nationwide, including 263 grid extension projects, 275 solar street lights, 40 solar mini-grids, and 30 solar home systems in various rural communities,” she stated.

In his intervention, Executive Secretary NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu, said the partnership will have a profound impact on the welfare and operational readiness of the nation’s police force.

“The deployment of solar-powered infrastructure across police facilities nationwide will not only reduce our dependence on traditional energy sources but also provide sustainable and reliable power to our police personnel, enhancing their capacity to serve and protect,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Mallam Lawal said plans are underway to upgrade the Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan and Jos into degree awarding institutes as parts of investments in programmrs that support forestry education and research initiatives.

The minister said this while speaking at the 85th anniversary ceremony of the Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan and fund-raising of N500 million for the construction of a multipurpose hall.

While commending the management and staff of the College for upholding its virtues and reputation as a centre of excellence in providing students with the tools and knowledge needed to tackle pressing environmental challenges, he noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is investing in programmes that support forestry education and research initiatives, stating that the future of the environment and forests lie in their hands.

The minister then charged the leadership of the College to expand its good works in combating deforestation, mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable forestry practices in the country.

He said, “The government remains committed to environmental protection and sustainable development. We recognise the importance of education and research in achieving these goals. As such, we are investing in programs that support forestry education and research initiatives.

“Also, plans are ongoing to upgrade the Federal College of forestry Ibadan and Jos into degree awarding institute. Together, we can develop policies that promote sustainable practices while ensuring the livelihoods of communities that depend on forestry.

“Over the decades, this institution has produced experts who have not only contributed to the academic field but have also played significant roles in policy-making and environmental conservation across the nation. I am charging you today to expand your good works in combating deforestation, mitigating climate change, and promoting sustainable forestry practices in Nigeria. The future of our environment and forests lie in your hands, and I am confident that you will rise to the challenge.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Yunus Akintunde, in his remarks, assured of the readiness the National Assembly to look into the issue of exclusion of monotechnic as beneficiaries of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Akintunde who said this in response to the requests of the Provost of the College, Dr. Ibraheem Lawal, noted that the matter would be tabled on the floor of the Senate for consideration adding that in as much the federal government is ready to play its role in supporting the Institute to achieve its set goal the management of the College should look inward on how to generate revenue.