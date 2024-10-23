Agroecology: FG Tasks ECOWAS, Stakeholders to Leverage Financing Strategies

Arthur Eriye

The federal government has called on stakeholders in the agriculture and finance value chain in West Africa region to leverage financing strategies to enhance agroecology practices.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made the call at the Regional Forum on Agroecology and Organic Agriculture in West Africa, under the theme, “Financing the Transformation of Sustainable Food and Nutrition Systems for Food Sovereignty in West Africa through Organic Agriculture and Agroecology; Considering What Policies, Mechanisms and Instruments?” held in Abuja.

Represented by the Director of Planning and Policy Coordination, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Dr Ibrahim Tanimu, he said the forum was timely and critical for the life of the region particularly Nigeria.

He identified finance as a major constraint in food system development and strategic in food sufficiency.

The minister said that the forum should identify bottlenecks in accessing critical financing with emphasis on economic and fiscal policies and regulations impacting the development of the sector.

“I urge you to think critically about your role in promoting and leveraging financing strategies for agroecology and organic agriculture in West Africa that support local consumption, regional and global trade leveraging on African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCTA) agreement.

“There should be experience sharing relating to sustainable use of resources for soil amendment, weed, pest and disease control, protection of biodiversity, ecosystem and environment.

“Let us work together to create a sustainable and resilient food system that will ensure secured future, safety, and security for West Africa region, the continent and the world,” he said.

The minister said food production and management, or recent nomenclature termed “food systems” continued to take priority in global discuss.

He noted that as the region strove to build a food-secured future, agroecology and organic agriculture offered a compelling solution.

According to him, by embracing sustainable agricultural practices, stakeholders can enhance biodiversity, improve soil health and promote ecosystem services.

“Agroecology and organic agriculture also empower smallholder farmers, particularly women to take charge of their livelihoods and contribute to local economic growth,’’ he said.

New Accelerator Programme to Empower 350 Nigerian Women

Kayode Tokede

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has launched the Fempreneur Accelerator programme as part of its ‘SheVentures’ initiative to empower 350 women.

The programme aims to enhance both financial and non-financial support for Women Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs) across the country.

In collaboration with Shecluded, a finance and capacity-building organisation for women entrepreneurs, the Fempreneur Accelerator programme addresses the unique challenges female entrepreneurs face in Nigeria.

It will provide technical assistance and critical resources to 350 women, equipping them with essential skills such as financial management, business planning, and access to funding opportunities. The goal is to bridge the gap that often hinders women-led businesses from achieving their full potential.

The Divisional Head of Corporate Services and Service Management at FCMB, Felicia Obozuwa affirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering women in business.

“At FCMB, we recognise the vital role women entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth. Our partnership with Shecluded reflects our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

“Through the FEMPRENEUR Programme, we aim to provide not just financial support, but also opportunities for women to build sustainable businesses that contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy,” she said.

The Founder of Shecluded, Ifeoma Uddoh, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.