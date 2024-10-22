Kano Hisbah Declares Jigawa Commissioner Wanted over Alleged Adultery

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State Shariah Police, Hisbah Board, has declared Auwalu Sankara, the suspended Jigawa State commissioner for special duties wanted over alleged adultery.

The Board made the declaration yesterday, over his failure to attend reconciliation on series of allegations leveled against him.

The Commandant General of the Board, Sheik Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, told Newsmen, that they had invited Sankara and the other family members, to settle the issue out of court, which he refused to honour.

Daurawa, further disclosed that the Board has taken the matter to Shariah court.

The Hisbah had confirmed the arrest of Sankara with a married woman through intelligence tracking after receiving series of complaints of his alleged nefarious acts with the married woman by her husband’s younger brother.

The arrest followed a complaint by Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband, who accused the commissioner of engaging in an illicit affair with his wife, Tasleem Baba Nabegu, the mother of his two children.

“Nasiru Bulama filed the complaint with the Kano State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Hisbah Board, alleging Sankara’s involvement in illicit sexual activities with his wife,” the official added.