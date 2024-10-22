200 CSOs Raise Alarm Over Alleged Rape on Constitution 

A coalition of 200 civil society organisations (CSOs) has addressed what it termed a rape on the country’s constitution which it said is a threat to the security of the nation’s democracy.

The coalition represented by the President of Campaign for Democracy, Comrade Ifeanyi Odili, and the Executive Director, Transparency and Accountability Network, Dr Dapo Oluwole, told newsmen in Lagos that they are exploring the possibility of being joined in the suit with the 19 states who are already in court.

The body said: “We’ve taken the step as the conscience of our democracy and the course of justice in the nation.”

The CSOs therefore pleaded that the judiciary be allowed to adjudicate on constitutional cases before it without any interference.

According to the group, “The 1999 constitution, as amended may not be a perfect document as has been variously analysed by many legal pundits but for now, it remains Nigeria’s political legal tender, binding on all Nigerian residents/citizens, political actors and even the government.

“Until that constitution is amended through due processes as stipulated by the same constitution, we must abide by its extant provisions to the letter.

“It is in this regard that we are intervening on the side of justice in order to save our democracy from a pending constitutional anarchy.

“This is uncalled for as the court should be allowed to determine whether the agencies mentioned were duly formed in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended or not. If it is not, that’s the end of the case. But, if not, we would be presented with another opportunity to get it right this time around.

“If there are missing links in the establishment of these agencies, they are better fixed now before we run into serious constitutional crises that can frustrate our efforts to stamp out corruption from our national life.”