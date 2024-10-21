Insecurity: National Parks in Northern States Receive Patrol Vehicles

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Policing of the nation’s forest to ward off the threats of insurgents, banditry and other criminal activities receive a boost with the donation of Toyota Hilux Vehicles to 11 National Parks in Northern Nigeria.

The donation was made at the weekend by the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) to the National Park Service of Nigeria.

Speaking during the presentation of the 11 vehicles one to each of the 11 national parks in the North by the National Project Coordinator, Mr. Abdulhamid Umar to the Conservator-General of the NPC, Dr Ibrahim Goni, the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal said the occasion marked another milestone in our collective efforts to protect and preserve Nigeria’s rich natural resources.

He said: “The handover of these vehicles to the National Park Service of Nigeria is a demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’scommitment to enhancing the capacity of our National Park Service in the task of providing transportation for the Park Ranger Guards, National Park Personnel, Tourists to the Parks, and Researchers.”

He noted that: “Indeed, the deployment of these vehicles will significantly improve the Service’s effectiveness in combating the dangerous trend of poaching and preservation of the wildlife. Improved patrol capacities and real-time monitoring will boost surveillance and rapid response to potential threats to our National Parks located in 11 states. He added that: “The ACReSAL Project has made tremendous strides in building community resilience and increasing sustainable landscape management practices, aligning perfectly with our ministry’s vision for environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.”

The Minister said: “Notable achievements of the Project include the development of 6 Strategic Watershed Management Plans, restoration total of 77,271 hectares of degraded landscapes, planted 1,698,694 trees across the 19 participating states of the north and FCT through shelterbelt, woodlot, agro-forestry, and other land restoration activities. Additionally, the project has improved conservation and park management in Yankari Game Reserve, Jos Wildlife Park, Gombe State Department of Forestry, and the National Park Service. “Furthermore, the ACReSAL project under my leadership as the Chairman of the Federal Steering Committee has procured and distributed ICT equipment to various ministries, departments, and agencies at both federal and state levels, significantly improving operational efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, office buildings and conference halls of some MDAs are being renovated, providing a more conducive environment for implementing environmental policies, plans, and programs for sustainability of the Project.” He added that: “A total of 1,003,000 people have benefited from the project since commencement in 2022, with 49% being female. The project has also promoted peace-building and conflict resolution efforts through the engagement of Search for Common Ground.”

On his part, National Project Coordinator for Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Mr Abdulhamid Umar said: “We are here to provide succour and direct support for biodiversity and revival of the ecosystem that speaks and take care of fauna and flora.

“We are here because of the standing rules of the national park in providing conservation of international repute.”

He noted that the vehicles would only for resumption of activities in the forest and around the national parks that were disturbed by insurgency and banditry, and subsequently revamp the land affected by deforestation.

The Conservator-General of the National Park Service (NPS), Dr Ibrahim Goni while commending ACReSAL for its gesture, promised that the vehicles would be deployed to good use, he equally assured that the ICT equipment earlier donated by ACReSAL would be used to deliver efficient services in the national parks.

He commended ACReSAL for their support to the Service, while appealing for more of such gestures to be made extended.