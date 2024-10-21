Group Seeks Constituency Inclusion in Rivers Governance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Etche Constituency 1 Political Assembly (ECPA), Simplified Movement Wing, has decried deprivation and exclusion in the governance of Rivers State led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Members of the Leaders Council of the group, who spoke during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, said no individual from the constituency has been appointed for any position in the current state government. The Chairman of the Leaders Council, Paul Nwankwoalam who spoke on behalf of the group, advocated for strategic appointments of Etche Constituency 1 individuals into the state government agencies, institutions and departments.

Nwankwoala, who also said that the appointments was focused on constituency 2, expressed the belief that inclusion of individuals from constituency 1 will promote fair representation, equity and justice.

Speaking, the leaders’ council chairman said: “Etche Constituency 1 has 10 political wards, while Constituency 2 has nine. Notwithstanding, Etche Constituency 2 holds commissioners.

Appointed into the Rivers State Executive Council, two permanent secretaries appointed in Rivers State Civil Service, one appointed Special Adviser to the governor, and two appointed board members in the Rivers State Tertiary Institutions among others.”

On alleged marginalisation, the group said “We condemn in the strongest term, and stand against the continued marginalisation, deprivation and exclusion of the 10 political Wards in Etche Constituency 1 in the current government of Rivers State to the gains and joy of Etche Constituency 2.”

The group lamented that the scenario translates to an attempt to cloth Etche Constituency 1 with minority status in Etche local government area of the state, which they denounce and deprecate.

The leaders’ council, however, urged Governor Fubara to consider including the constituency in representation of the current administration, pledging their dedication to the progress and wellbeing of the people of Etche Constituency 1.

“Our perspective is shaped on the premise that history and posterity would bear us out that sometime some persons in Etche Constituency 1 assumed the toga to complain against the exclusion and marginalisation of the constituency 1 stock and bread, or that Etche Constituency 1 was an integral part and parcel of the government of Rivers State led by Sir Fubara.

“On the ensuing premise, we seek inclusion, we seek representation, we seek justice and fairness for the people of Etche Constituency 1, from Government of Rivers State, and as members of the Simplified Movement in Etche, we shall continue our peaceful advocacy in this manner until our grievances are addressed,” he said.

Expressing the trust that Governor Fubara will hear their plea and address the issues raised, the leaders’ council added: “We believe in the power of democracy and active citizenship which confer inalienable rights to social justice, equal representation and participation in our common patrimony without trepidation or gagging of any form.”

THISDAY observed that other members of the council at the briefing were Fidelis Nworgu, Prince Iroka, Dr Romanus Nwala, Associate Prof, Obioma Azuonwu, Dr Cyril Okerenwogba, Nwachukwu Njoku, Prof Nnamdi Anero, Prof Gift Nwiyi and Chief Chris Amaechi among many others.