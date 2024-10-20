Nigeria Has Become Burial Ground for Policies, Says Obasanjo

James Emejo in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday declared that Nigeria has become a burial ground for policies, which makes the nation always take two steps forward and three steps backward.



The former president insisted that Nigeria is not short on policies to achieve greatness but regretted that the country has over time become a “burial ground of policies as a result of unimplemented and unexecuted policies”.



Obasanjo said: “It is not enough for leaders to have policies or make statements. We are not short of policies in Nigeria. Unfortunately, Nigeria has become a burial ground of policies that are either unimplemented or unexecuted.



“Those who make progress achieved progress, not based on wishing to make progress, but on taking actions. They do not take two steps forward and three steps backward.



“Regrettably this is what we are doing in every aspect of our national life. And as long as we are doing things this way, progress will elude us. Let us carry the ones we can carry, we cannot be a jack of all trades and master of none.”



Obasanjo was Special Guest of Honour at the Olusegun Obasanjo Space Centre, Abuja, during the 8th Brig. Gen. (rtd) Micheal Agu Annual Distinguished Lecture and Awards.



The annual lecture and awards were organised under the auspices of the Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers with the theme: ‘Nigeria’s 21 years in space 2003-2024: Achievements, challenges, and prospects.’



The former president was presented an award as Grand Commander of Nigerian Space Exploration by organisers of the event.



He said when the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) was established by his administration, over 100 Nigerian engineers were sent to China for training in different categories and specialisations.



According to him, his administration had plans to launch its first Satellite in space by China, the second Satellite by Nigeria in collaboration with China and the third plan was to launch Nigeria Satellite in Space exclusively made by Nigeria.



He regretted that progress was not made on the plans as he heard that at some point, NASRDA could not even pay its workers.