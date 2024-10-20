Kunle Soname’s Inspiring Entrepreneurial Skills

Kunle Soname, businessman and Chairman of ValueJet, has oftentimes proved to many that he is just not one of your run-off-the-mills businessmen. It is generally agreed that his business acumen is worthy of study by other entrepreneurs and aspiring businessmen.

Even many others have described the astute businessman as a soldier and a champion. But for those who know him well, he is simply a strategist and serial winner.

His many stories of happy endings have confounded many, leaving even the naysayers to acknowledge the abundance of God’s grace and wisdom in him. His feats as a hugely successful player in the dangerous and turbulent Nigeria’s business sector are acknowledged, while his audacity to face challenges has made him a role model for young aspiring businessmen trying to climb the rope of success.

When he veered into aviation in 2018, no one doubted his ability to make success with whatever he laid his hands on. The reason is not far-fetched – they are aware that anything he touches turns to gold.

The Valuejet he launched two years ago has risen to become one of the best in the sector, putting Nigeria’s name on the global map in the aviation sector.

In a world often defined by challenges and setbacks, the entrepreneurial spirit shines as a beacon of hope. It’s the unwavering determination, the relentless pursuit of innovation, and the indomitable belief in one’s vision that drives individuals to overcome obstacles and create lasting impact.

The Ogun State-born magnate exemplifies this spirit. He has faced adversity head-on, transforming setbacks into stepping stones. From humble beginnings to developing a thriving enterprise, his journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the human spirit.