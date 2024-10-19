Wike Sets up Committee on Audit of Buildings

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),, Nyesom Wike, has ratified the establishment of a ministerial committee on Post Development Audit of Buildings in the Federal Capital City to lessen instances of building collapses in the nation’s capital.

The Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Chief Felix Amechi Obuah, inaugurated the committee yesterday.

Membership of the committee is drawn from all the relevant FCT departments such as AEPB, Development Control, Urban and Regional Planning and Fire Services.

The committee will enhance provision of data on the consumption of the city’s utilities and services such as water, electricity and connectivity to sewer line, which will also detect illegal connections to these facilities denying government revenue.

Obuah said the committee will be provided accurate records of all development permits issued, thereby reducing cases of unapproved development, illegal conversion of land use, and land grabbing.

He added that the minister set up the committee to take a cursory look at the trend of the city’s development and chart a more robust future course for the its development in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The people that so appointed are professional in their different fields, so we don’t have any doubt about their performance.

“At least, we expect on or before six months, the committee would have come up with a comprehensive report and recommendations to the Honourable Minister,” he stressed.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Mukhtar Galadima, who described its work as an onerous task, pledged that members of the committee would not let the authority down.