FG to Launch Joint Military Theatre Command to Tackle Insecurity in North-west

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The federal government is set to establish a joint military theatre command in the North-west zone to address the menace of banditry.



Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Thursday night during a visit to Governor Uba Sani at the Government House Kaduna.



The minster said his visit to the governor was to finalise preparations for the launch of security outfit tagged, ‘Operation Fansan Yamma’.



Badaru said, “The president has charged us to be innovative and find lasting solutions to this security problem. We are working hard to ensure its success.”

He said the establishment of a Command and Control Centre in the North-west zone is a crucial step in addressing the menace of banditry.



The minister said Nigeria is working closely with the military and security agencies of neighbouring countries, especially, Niger Republic, to tackle terrorism and arms trafficking.



“We are working closely with the military, security agencies, and neighbouring countries to tackle terrorism, banditry, and arms trafficking.



“The Minister of State for Defence recently visited Sokoto to gather recommendations, and the Chief of Defence Staff met with the Nigerien government to discuss collaborative efforts,” he said.



According to him, the federal government has taken proactive measures to address the security challenges around Sokoto and the border with Niger Republic.



He said the collaboration with Niger Republic will help combat the movement of terrorists, arms, and ammunition.



The minister assured that President Bola Tinubu is determined to end insecurity across the country.



“The president is committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria. We’re working tirelessly to ensure peace and stability.



“I assure Nigerians that we will tackle these challenges, and by God’s grace, we’ll succeed,” he said.



Speaking earlier while welcoming the minister, Governor Sani expressed gratitude to the federal government for its commitment to addressing the multidimensional challenges of insecurity confronting the North-west Zone.



He said the establishment of the security outfit is a welcome development as it will crush criminal elements and create an enabling environment for investments and economic growth in the zone.



The governor also suggested that ‘Operation Safe Haven’, which oversees the security situation in Plateau State and southern part of Kaduna State be reassigned to 1 Division in Kaduna instead of the 3rd Division, Jos, for operational convenience.