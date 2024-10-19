Don Jazzy’s Whopping Surprise to VeryDarkMan

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Could it be that popular influencer, Martins Otse a.k.a ‘VeryDarkMan’ calling out Don Jazzy for donating money to Bobrisky in the wake of Bobrisky’s travails a few weeks back influenced the N100 million support the music producer gave to VDM’s newly established non-governmental organisation (NGO)?

This is as mixed reactions have continued to trail the cheering news. The NGO would focus on community development and improving public schools across Nigeria. It wasn’t long after VDM revealed Don Jazzy as the individual who sent him the whopping sum, the news soon spread like wildfire, leading to Don Jazzy topping social media trend charts.

His page buzzed, with praises and accolades, with some even making special requests and soliciting monetary support from the Don. While majority of Nigerians praised the music mogul, real name Michael Collins Ajereh, others taunted VDM and pushed that he rejects the donation having earlier blasted Don Jazzy and a few other celebrities and influencers weeks back.

VDM shortly after giving an update on his newly established NGO had initially raised concerns about the large sum deposited in the NGO’s account. He took to Instagram to express his surprise and sought clarification, addressing Zenith Bank in a video post.

“@zenithbankplc please investigate my NGO account, I don’t know what is going on, hope I’m not being set up. I am not into money laundering; I do not do fraud (for the record). Nigerians bear me witness I don’t know what’s up with the account,” he stated.

The social media personality explained that he became suspicious after noticing an unexpected increase in the account balance, from N70 million to over N170 million.

“Guys, yesterday I posted that I received N100 million in my account, I did not receive an alert, I did not receive anything, I just saw that the money has moved from N70 million to N170 million plus,” he said.

He further confessed that, “I panicked because I didn’t expect anybody to just send me N100 million like that, so I felt it was a glitch or maybe they wanted to set me up, because people were sending N50, N100, N200, N500, and all that, and it’s okay for me to panic.”

After making several inquiries, VDM finally received a message from Don Jazzy.

He read the message out loud in a follow-up video posted on Friday, saying: “Morning Bro, just saw your post. Na me send N100 million to support. I believe in what you are doing and trust you to be transparent as you have always been. We need that in our country. I wish you all the best in your project and more blessings on you. E no easy.”

Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records and a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry, affirmed his belief in VDM’s vision and commended his commitment to transparency and community development.

“It’s crazy how the biggest support didn’t even come from the two people VDM tagged when he was announcing the NGO the first day, he wasn’t close to you or expecting such support from you but you end up surprising everyone… God bless you @donjazzy,” a social media user stated.