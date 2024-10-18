Owode Onirin Market Leaders Endorse MoneyMaster PSB

MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank yesterday rounded off the week-long celebration of the 2024 Customer Service Week with a visit to the leaders of the Owode Onirin iron and steel market in Lagos.

The Customer Service Week is an annual celebration by businesses to appreciate the patronage and loyalty of their customers.

During the visit to the Owode Onirin market, the MoneyMaster team educated traders and visitors to the market on the importance of financial literacy and how to save money and earn interest. It also introduced its various banking channels and services to the audience. Some lucky persons who activated new accounts or carried out transactions were rewarded with instant airtime and gifts.

Speaking on the celebration of the Customer Service Week, Julius Arhebun, head of Agency Business stated that: “As a customer-centric financial services brand, MoneyMaster is committed to delivering exceptional services, impactful lifestyle products and financial advisory services that help our customers to achieve their financial goals.

“As a digital bank, the service is a competitive pivot for us and we pride ourselves as a beacon of excellence in customer experience. The bank will continue to introduce initiatives to reward and celebrate the millions of account holders who continue to trust us with their hard earned money.”

Commenting on the engagement with the bank, the leader of Owode Onirin Market, Alhaji Gafaru Waheed, said: “I am delighted to be associated with MoneyMaster.”

“Since I met the team, they have been performing very well.

I am enjoying the banking relationship. Also, I appreciate the ways they have been supporting our members in this market.”

MoneyMaster PSB is a leading provider of innovative digital financial products and services that transform lives and contribute to sustainable living. With a mission to deepen financial inclusion, MoneyMaster has been instrumental in providing financial technology services to bridge the gaps between the banked, under-banked and unbanked populace.