  • Friday, 18th October, 2024

Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs Set to Take Centre Stage in E-commerce

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Mary Nnah

The Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), a coalition of 75 women-based and led associations with over four million members, has launched an ambitious drive to empower women entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s digital economy, preparing them to take centre stage in e-commerce.

Speaking at the ANWBN Annual Summit 2024 tagged: Future-Ready Entrepreneur: Skill up to Scale up, National Coordinator, Mrs. Angela Ajala,  emphasised the importance of digital skills.

 “We started digital training because we believe that women, in our communities and on social media, often lack knowledge on utilising their phones effectively. This training aims to bridge that gap and unlock new opportunities,” she said.

Mrs. Ajala noted that the e-commerce platform would enable women to sell goods internationally, earn income and combat inflation. “Anybody who’s not earning a dollar next year will face challenges due to the current inflation rate,” she warned.

The summit also introduced child training programmes and capacity-building initiatives.

 “Child training focuses on equipping the digital child to thrive in the e-commerce market,” Mrs Ajala explained.

When asked about the onboarding process for the e-commerce platform, Mrs. Ajala clarified: “There are two onboarding processes: self-onboarding with explanatory videos or assistance from our admin manager.”

Regarding the summit’s theme, Mrs. Ajala said: “The theme reflects the necessity of our time. Business as usual won’t suffice; we must adapt and acquire new skills to stay relevant.”

On the takeaways from the summit, she  highlighted: “Diversity wins. Key areas include health, mental wellness, market visibility, networking, collaboration, and digitising business processes.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.