KADUNA COUNCIL POLLS

The PDP is crying wolf where there is none, contends ALIYU ABUBAKAR IBRAHIM

It is sad and appalling that barely a few days to the Kaduna State local government council polls billed for October 19, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has opted to muddle the political atmosphere with unsubstantiated claims. The state’s political ecosystem which has been cool and serene as preparations peak for the weekend election, has been suddenly charged with the unnecessary allegations that are far from the truth by a wobbling opposition PDP.

The claim that the state assembly is planning a last minute amendment of the local government electoral laws to confer undue advantage on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the elections, has no basis in fact or truth.

However, it is gladdening to note that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has quickly and firmly denied these allegations, asserting that there is no truth whatsoever to the PDP’s claims.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Henry Marah, who made this known in Kaduna on Wednesday, stated that no such amendment was listed in the order paper for the Assembly’s October 9 session.

The PDP, through its state chairman, Edward Masha, had alleged that the Assembly was working to amend the Kaduna State Local Government Law, 2024, just few days before the poll.

“The proposed amendment is a blatant contradiction to the local government election law, which was already amended and gazetted in July 2024,” Masha stated during a press conference on Wednesday.

The PDP chairman warned that the party would not tolerate any attempt to undermine the electoral process, accusing the Assembly of plotting to manipulate the election by altering provisions related to the declaration of results and the appointment of collation officers.

“We call on the Governor of Kaduna State, security agencies, and the general public to ensure the upcoming election is peaceful and free from violence,” Masha had said.

However, Marah dismissed the PDP’s claims, reiterating that the House had not discussed or considered any amendments related to the electoral law.

“We have stuck to our order paper, and as you can all see, there is no mention of electoral law amendments. Since the July Supreme Court ruling on financial autonomy for local governments, there has been no such discussion in the House,” Marah said.

He acknowledged that an earlier amendment had removed the use of an electronic voting machine due to logistical challenges posed by the short notice for the elections.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission increased the number of polling units across the state, and at the time, the state wasn’t prepared to procure the machines,” he explained.

What the PDP has done exemplifies a case of “crying wolf” where there is none. It is a case of fear mongering and it raises deeper concerns about the integrity and credibility of the PDP as a political force in the state.

Firstly, it is imperative to understand the context in which this allegation has emerged. The local government elections are a critical aspect of our democratic process, designed to empower citizens and ensure that governance is conducted at the grassroots level. This has become all the more pronounced following the recent Supreme Court ruling validating the autonomy of the Third Tiers of government.

But instead of preparing to participate constructively in these elections, the PDP has resorted to unfounded claims and alarmist rhetoric. This strategy appears to be a desperate attempt to demonise the system and distract the electorate from its own shortcomings. The PDP in Kaduna, without doubt, is struggling to position itself as a viable alternative to the ruling party.

The accusations made by the PDP not only undermine its credibility, but also misrepresent the immense work being done by the current administration of Governor Uba Sani in the state that is receiving race reviews on a daily basis.

The governor’s leadership style has been characterized by transparency, dedication, and a commitment to the principles of democracy and a deliberate effort to ensure inclusiveness of the people at the grassroots level. Governor Uba Sani’s soaring popularity has actually condemned any opposition by whatever name called, to the political dustbin of any electoral contest in the state for now. And the PDP is well aware of this.

Rather than seeking to manipulate electoral laws for partisan gain, Governor Sani has focused on enhancing the electoral process by ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard. It is, therefore, not surprising that even members of the Labour Party (LP) led by the state chairman, and even PDP members are dumping their parties and joining the APC in droves. The LP chairman, Hon. Isah Chiroma, and the PDP Kafachan Ward B Ja’mma LGA councillorship candidate, Abdullahi Imrah, were among those who recently defected to the ruling APC.

Speaking during the flag-off campaign and presentations of flags to councillorship candidates, Hon Isah Chiroma stated that the inclusive system of governance of Senator Uba Sani and the infrastructural development in southern Kaduna motivated him to join the APC in moving the state forward.

Hon. Abdullahi said that though it is a few days until the elections, he decided to pull out of PDP and join Hon. Peter Tanko in the APC so they can work together and move the state forward.

Welcoming the defectors, the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, congratulated them for making a wise choice by joining the winning team. She assured them that they would be carried along.

She said from the turnout of the supporters, it is obvious that the APC is on track to victory in the coming election.

With people who may have had different political inclinations now flocking to the ruling APC in the state, it is a further validation of Uba Sani’s governance style and the trust he has cultivated among the populace.

The local government elections provide an opportunity for citizens to elect representatives who align with their values and aspirations. The state needs leaders who prioritize the welfare of the citizens over reckless politicking. Instead of focusing on constructive dialogue and cooperation to strengthen our democratic institutions, the PDP is engaging in a form of political theater that does nothing but sow distrust and fear among the population.

The false narrative being propagated by the PDP distracts from real issues affecting the citizens of Kaduna State which Governor Sani is working assiduously to fix. Instead of proffering alternative solutions to any identified economic, developmental or security challenges, and infrastructural deficits, the PDP chose to delve into allegations that lack substantiation. Such actions are emblematic of a party that is out of touch with the realities faced by everyday citizens. It raises serious questions about the PDP’s ability to govern effectively if they are given the opportunity today.

Additionally, allegations of this nature pose a risk to the electoral process itself. When a political party engages in fear-mongering and misinformation, they undermine the confidence that citizens have in the electoral system. It dissuades individuals from participating in the democratic process, fostering disillusionment among voters. Such a tendency is antithetical to the spirit of democracy and compromises the integrity of elections. This is particularly concerning in a state like Kaduna, where the focus should be on fostering political engagement and empowering citizens to exercise their franchise maturely and knowledgeably. The election in question has become necessary because of a subsisting Supreme Court ruling which will make it impossible for any state without a democratically elected chairman of local government areas to access the usual monthly allocation.

In conclusion, the allegations put forth by the PDP regarding attempts to amend the local government electoral laws are nothing more than a case of “crying wolf.” This tactic reflects a political party that is struggling to find its footing in a changing political landscape. The wobbling PDP is no real threat to the progress being made under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership. As evidenced by the influx of LP members joining the ruling party. It is clear that the people of Kaduna are responding positively to effective governance.

Let’s state it here that it is crucial for the electorate to remain vigilant and discerning in their assessments of the political narratives being presented by various parties. The PDP must recognize that engaging in baseless accusations serves only to diminish their credibility. Instead, they should aspire to offer constructive criticism and alternative solutions that address the needs of the people of Kaduna State. Only through mature engagement and a focus on the substantive issues at hand can we ensure that our democracy flourishes and that the voices of our citizens are truly heard in the decision-making process.

Ibrahim, a sociologist and public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja