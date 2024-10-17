With 41 Arrests, 750 Seizures, We’re Tightening Noose on Drug Barons, Cartels in the Maritime Domain, Says Marwa

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the volume of recent arrests of 41 suspects and seizures of 750 tonnes of illicit substances on the waterways and seaports, Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), said they are tightening the noose on drug barons and cartels in the maritime domain.

Marwa made this disclosure yesterday at the inauguration of the NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters, a facility built and donated by the British Government to bolster capacity of the anti-narcotic body within the maritime space.

He said: “I have to express my profound appreciation to the British High Commission in Nigeria for believing in this project and considering it worthy of His Majesty’s investment.

“The timely delivery of this project and the high standard of the finished work speak volumes about the commitment of the British Government to support our efforts.

“Not quite long ago, a similar edifice, completed with state-of-the-art fittings, was handed over to NDLEA by the British Government at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“There has also been a series of capacity-building initiatives and provisions of equipment by the Home Office International Operations, which have bolstered the capability of the Agency’s personnel and have enhanced phenomenal drug seizures and arrests. We deeply appreciate the effort of the British government and its institutions.

“According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, “over 80 per cent of the volume of international trade is carried by sea, and the percentage is even higher for developing countries”.

“This is equally true of illicit drug trade because maritime routes have long been exploited by drug traffickers due to the vast expanses of the open sea and the complexity of maritime laws and jurisdictions.

“The illicit drug trade via maritime channels poses severe threats, not only in terms of drug proliferation but also because of its links to organised crime, terrorism, and human trafficking.

“Recent records from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime indicate that West Africa remains an important transit region for narcotics, mostly emanating from South America.

“We have had at least four trafficking cases in the last two years involving merchant ships (aside from cases of drugs concealed in cargo containers) from South America to Nigeria.

“The cases are evidence that the maritime corridor provides mobility for illicit trafficking activity.”

He said the recent operational successes recorded by the NDLEA on the waterways and seaports justified his decision to upgrade the marine unit of the Agency to a full-fledged command in 2022.”

“We did not make a mistake when, in 2022, we upgraded the Marine Unit to a full-fledged command. Our balance sheet of arrests and seizures of drugs within the maritime space has maintained an upward swing.

“The collaboration of the Agency’s Marine Command with other maritime law enforcement agencies has resulted in the interception of 61,688.79 kg of varying drugs and the arrest of 41 suspects, 15 of whom are already prosecuted and jailed.

“Through our various port operations in the last three years, the Agency has seized at least 750 tons of illicit drugs ranging from cocaine to codeine, tramadol, methamphetamine and Loud, to mention a few”, he added.

While calling for continuous collaboration among various security agencies operating within the maritime space, the NDLEA boss said “the operation of our Special Marine Squad on the waterways of Lagos has shown the increasing complexity of maritime drug trafficking.

“Aside from merchant ships, personal vessels, including luxury yachts, modified pump boats, and fishing trawlers, are also being employed in this growing drug trade.

“Countering this threat requires intense coastal monitoring and collaboration among security agencies to track, search and profile the various vessels on our waterways, as it is the case now”, he added.

While expressing joy that the Marine Command Headquarters facility that started as an idea has crystallised into a physical structure being commissioned, Marwa appreciated all stakeholders that made the project a reality.

In his remarks at the occasion, British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter justified why the UK government is supporting the work of NDLEA. According to him, “it is also a delight to see such a wide range of people here at this event because from my perspective, that shows the level of commitment that we see from our Nigerian partners and colleagues to what is the really critical work carried out by the NDLEA in tackling drug trafficking.

“We in the UK support that work for a number of reasons. We’ve seen an increase in drug detections both in Nigeria and in the UK and so that shows us two things.

“Firstly, that there is a clear need for us to work together, to work collaboratively to tackle drug trafficking but it also shows that our efforts are paying dividends.

“We are jointly preventing more and more drugs crossing borders and we are disrupting more and more gangs and that is important for both our populations, both our countries but it’s mostly important actually for the people whose lives are disrupted by this crime but as we all know there is more work to do and it will definitely continue.”

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, in his remark said “the NDLEA’s presence in Lagos has been pivotal in curbing the illegal drug trade. Your efforts have not only protected our citizens, but also enhanced the overall security and well-being of our state.

“The inauguration (sic…) of the NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters, generously donated by the British government, marks a significant milestone in our collective fight against drug-related crimes.

“ It highlights the importance of international cooperation and strategic partnerships in tackling the global challenge of drug trafficking, especially in coastal areas like Lagos.”