Nigeria-India Business Council Inaugurated, Moots Direct Flight Between Countries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigeria India Business Council (NIBC) was yesterday inaugurated in Abuja marking a significant step in fostering stronger business relations between Nigeria and India.



NIBC President Sir Emeka Offor, disclosed after the inauguration of a seven-man working group that one of the tasks the council was exploring was the possibility of facilitating a direct flight from Nigeria to India.



The meeting also ratified the appointment of Chijioke James as the Director General of the Council.



Prominent board members at the meeting included the Vice President, Dr Dere Otubu, Murtala Mohammed, Bakare Oladipo Mudasiru, Salisu Kabara, and Yunusa Yakubu. Others were Ambassador Humphrey Orjiako, AIG Chris Ezike, rtd. and Dr Steve Dike.



The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye and former President Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN, attended the meeting as observers.



Offor said NIBC aimed to serve as a bridge, providing networking opportunities, strategic alliances and advocacy to businesses keen on leveraging the unique strengths of both nations.



“The establishment of this council is a testament to the growing importance of the Nigeria-India partnership.



“With the support of our dedicated board and the DG of the Council, we are poised to facilitate greater economic cooperation and enhance bilateral trade. We invite business leaders and entrepreneurs to join us in our mission and benefit from the wide range of opportunities that membership of the council offers,” Offor said.



He said the Nigeria-India Business Council is a body that seeks to attract investment and to support the government in making sure that business is sustained between the two countries.



“I know that one of the major objectives of the body is to make sure that we improve on whatever that is on ground to make sure that we take it to the higher level. I think after President Tinubu’s visit to India, a lot of commitment has been gotten. But now that the body is now formally inaugurated it starts to exist from today”.



The DG of the Council, Chijioke James, said the working group set up by the board will work around the clock to ensure that the lateral business relationship between Nigeria and India is deepened and opened up to different sectors that will ensure promotion of business.

He said Nigeria has competitive advantage with India in form of its natural resources adding NIBC will love to tap into the skill set of India to build Nigeria’s natural resources and be in a position to export its products to India, which has a market in excess of 1.4 billion.