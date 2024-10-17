Invest to Harness Economic Potential of  Rivers Niger, Benue, Don Tasks FG

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The federal government has been urged to invest more to transform the Rivers Niger and Benue into working rivers in Nigeria to harness the economic potentialities and boost the nation’s economy.

A Climate Science expert, Professor Jimmy Adegoke, gave this charge while speaking as a ‘Distinguished Public Lecturer’ who delivered a paper titled: ‘A Tale of two cities: Climate Threats and Opportunities at the Confluence of the great Rivers Niger and Benue’, at Permanent Site of the Federal University, Lokoja, yesterday.

The university teacher explained that the rivers in Nigeria are the gift of the new in the abounding resources around them that must be adequately tapped to the fullest for the benefit of mankind.

Professor Adegoke tasked the government to put more mechanism in place to ensure all these resources are turned into economic values and other commercial activities to boost the Nigerian economy.

He delved into historical perspectives of how the great confluence of Rivers Missouri and Mississippi at St. Louis provided ample opportunities for America to power its economy.

He highlighted some of the benefits to be derived if the water resources are properly harnessed, stressing that waterways transportation is the safest for movement of goods and services, the best in the Western world while this enhances business activities along the riverine communities to boost the national economy.

On agriculture, he noted that river banks across the country are the most fertile land which could be used for cultivating seasonal crops, urging the governments at all levels. He urged agriculturists and farmers around the confluence to take advantage and step up their cultivation activities throughout the year.

He, therefore, tasked the government to invest in the economic potential of the confluence of the great rivers Niger and Benue and climate change to build resilient economic activities, create job opportunities.

The erudite academia, however, tasked the management of Federal University, Lokoja, to provide an institutional role to ensure that all available resources at the great Confluence of two Nigerian Rivers-Niger and Benue.

Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, described

Professor Adegoke is a renowned expert in climate science, and his work on environmental threats and sustainable development “speaks directly to the challenges we face as a nation. His lecture, ‘A Tale of Two Cities: Climate Threats and Economic Opportunities at the Confluence of the Great Rivers Niger and Benue’, promises to offer deep insights into how we can mitigate climate risks while leveraging economic opportunities in our region.

“As a university, we are committed to advancing research that addresses the real-world challenges our communities face. “The environmental threats posed by climate change require urgent attention, and we are striving to contribute to solutions through academic research, policy recommendations, and community engagement. We believe that through collaboration with government agencies, industry leaders, and the public, we can address these issues effectively and sustainably.

“Rising temperatures, increased rainfall, and flooding present significant threats to the livelihoods of people in this region. Yet, within these challenges also lie opportunities-opportunities to build resilient economies, invest in green technologies, and create sustainable livelihoods for future generations.

“Professor Adegoke’s extensive research in climate science and his deep understanding of the interplay between environmental threats and economic opportunities make him the ideal person to lead this important conversation. His insights will no doubt help us better understand how to navigate the complex realities of climate change while exploring opportunities for economic growth.”