Bayelsa APC Puts Lokpobiri, Lyon, Other Members’ Suspension on Hold 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has put on hold the ratification of the suspension of the Minister of State, Petroleum (oil) Sen.Heineken Lokpobiri and former gubernatorial candidate David Lyon and many others.

The decision to keep the suspension on hold was taken after the state executives of the party convened an extended meeting of the party, involving members of the state executive, sitting state Assembly members from the party and local Government Chairman of the party.

A release signed by the state party Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, said decision was taken after plea from the minority caucus of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly who are the only elected members of the party from the state.

He said the single agenda was to deliberate on the festering crisis, arising from the suspension of critical stakeholders of the party in Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, Sagbama and Yenagoa Local Government Areas.

Notable among those suspended were the Minister, Senator Heineken Lokpobir, David Lyon, gubernatorial candidate of the party and many others for anti-party activities.

He said: “After a plea from the minority caucus of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly who are the only elected members of the party from the state, and after extensive deliberation, the extended state Executive Committee of the party resolved to keep the ratification of the suspension on hold, in order to further consult with critical stakeholders of the party as advised by the APC Caucus of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“Furthermore, the extended state Executive of the party and the APC State Assembly Caucus condemn the rascality and hooliganism of the Bayelsa State Commissioner, of Power,

Kharin Kumoku, who led thugs to invade the APC State Secretariat, in an attempt to burn down the State secretariat of the Party, but for the timely intervention of Security operatives and vigilant members of the party.

“We call on the Governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri to call the Commissioner of Power to order . We also call on the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State, CP Francis Idu and the Director of State Security Services, Bayelsa state to call the Bayelsa state to arrest and investigate the melee that happened at the party secretariat on yesterday.