Basic Education: Schools to Get STEAM Modules for Teaching Approach

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government in promoting the teaching and learning of science and technology education in Nigeria has developed modules from Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM)

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Bobboyi, stated this on Tuesday at a 4-day workshop on the development of Modules from STEAM Manual for teachers in basic education held in Nasarawa State.

Bobboyi, represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical, Professor Bala Zakari, emphasized the need to inculcate technical skills, nurture creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in learners.

He noted in the past emphasis used to be on STEM, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics, saying however that in life, arts and humanity are equality important, hence the need to integrate arts in teaching of science in basic education.

He explained the workshop was organized for the team of experts to develop modules that would infuse arts in the teaching of science and technology in schools in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary said: “This gathering represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the quality of Basic Education and also guide the teachers on ways and procedures in applying STEAM manual during teaching and learning in schools across the nation.

“As we all know, the integration of STEAM into our curriculum is not just fostering technical skills; It will revolutionize our educational system, nurture creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in learners.

“This holistic approach will prepare them for the challenges of the 21st Century and equip them to thrive in our rapidly evolving world.”

Bobboyi said government has gone through rigorous process on the introduction of STEAM into Basic Education.

He noted in diverse ways this would assist learners to be well grounded in STEAM Education, help in nation building and also make our learners to be more resourceful from early age to adulthood as well as promote entrepreneurship and improve development in the society at large.

“Through these initiatives, we will create modules from the developed STEAM manual that will be a working tool for our teachers in the classroom. The Commission will encourage interdisciplinary approaches, project-based learning and community engagements,” he said.

Director, Academic Services, UBEC, Mrs. Roseline Medubi, said the introduction of STEAM education into public schools would help to fast track the achievement of the target of the pillars of the Ministerial Strategic Plan (Sustainable Development Goals) which would also prepare learners for life-long learning as enshrined in the objectives of the Universal Basic Education programme.