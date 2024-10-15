Eze Tackles Matawalle, Onanuga, Others over Attacke On Amaechi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has condemned attacks on the former Transportation Minister, Hon Chibuike Amaechi over concerns he raised regarding the serious hardship that has encircled Nigerians since the inception of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Eze said the concerns raised by Amaechi were true and very factual in the face of what Nigerians are passing through on a daily basis and should not be a yardstick for the APC to haul invectives on him.

He particularly said that calling Amaechi “irresponsible and unpatriotic” will never make one to last forever in power, saying that “power is so transient…..”

Eze noted that in their separate responses to Amaechi’s comment concerning hardship in the country occasioned by the escalating increase of petrol pump price, the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga; Senator Shehu Sani and the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Felix Morka, hounded the ex-governor of Rivers State for speaking truth to power.

Amaechi had in a media interview with ABN TV, lamented the hardship in the country and criticised Nigerian leaders for retarding the socio-economic and political advancement of the nation that once prided itself as giant of Africa, through their characteristic fanfare of squander-mania while leaving the people they claim to lead in a squalor without a hint of remorse.

Amaechi note that Nigerians have been battling the harsh realities of the bad economic policies of President Tinubu, adding that the cost of living and prices of petroleum products are on a steady rise and expressed surprise at the lukewarmness of citizens over the sad reality.

However, in their various responses to Amaechi’s comments, Eze wondered where the former Transportation Minister erred, to warrant the cacophony of intemperate jeers that flowed from the corners of Sowore, Morka, Sani, Matawalle and Onanuga, all of who took turns in their various reactions to throw jabs at him.

Responding to Sowore’s vitriol, Eze said if Amaechi was wrong in expressing his frustration on the shambolic state of the nation, why then is Sowore and his group rooting for a revolution? He stressed that certainly, to every right thinking Nigerian, Amaechi has not committed any blunder in his statement.

Eze said: “What signs are there that the administration is interested in listening to the cries and tackling the frustration of Nigerians? Was it not few days ago that the President Bola Tinubu led APC government increased fuel pump price to over N1,000 while doing nothing to combat the attendant poverty, insecurity and deaths.

“It is unpatriotic and grossly wicked that in the face of the hydra headed challenges overwhelming Nigeria, APC, Sowore and the Tinubu government expect the likes of Amaechi to be stocked like pieces of furniture and watch the country slide into the abyss.

“As a matter of fact, Nigeria will collapse and remain irredeemably so, should patriotic Nigerians like Amaechi, keep mum over the spate of economic crisis that has encircled the Nigerian state as a result of the reckless indulgences of the clueless Tinubu regime.

“The barrage of baseless media invectives hurled at Amaechi by the Tinubu regime alongside APC, over his honest concerns on the state of the nation is condemnable and exposes the plot by the government to perpetuate poverty and deploy same as a veritable tool for 2027 and this stack reality calls for serious concern.

“One would have loved to hear the presidency tell Nigerians the policy thrust of the administration in driving the country out of the current hardship, rather than the frivolous reactions that were put up as a defense to the woeful results the regime has continued to churn out since its inception.

While responding to the reaction of the APC in particular, Eze said the sincere response of the party in the face of the galloping hardship and directionlessness of the Tinubu’s administration would have been to counsel the President to align the policies of his government to the objectives of the APC, hence his policy framers appear bereft of any idea to wriggle the country out the woods rather that hurl invectives on Amaechi to continually curry favour while Nigerians go to bed each night hungry.

Eze further said; “Unfortunately, this flock of angry birds – Mattawalle, Sowore, Sani, Morka and the rest of them are busy hurling invectives on Amaechi for raising alarm on a crucial matter to help Tinubu and his uninformed Economic Team to seat up and think out possible escape route for the country.

“If a man as highly placed and powerful as Amaechi could be feeling the effects of the economic downturn, then it is clear that the country is deep in the woods.

“For the masses, the question remains: What hope is left for us? The future may seem grim, but it is not without hope if the right steps are taken,” he said.