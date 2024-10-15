BOWFT: Gallant Edo Queens Knocked out in Dramatic Shootouts 

*As Nasarawa Amazons,Bayelsa Queens qualify for Cup Final

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Defending champions of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) and reigning Champions of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Edo Queens Football Club of Benin, have gallantly bowed out of the 4th edition of BOWFT after losing 5-4 on penalty shootouts to Nasarawa Amazons in one of the semifinals matches of the preseason tournament in Benin City.

The two women’s football giants had ended the highly entertaining game 2-2 draw after 90 minutes of regulation period at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

In the highly contested match, the ladies from Lafia got their first goal in 39 seconds shortly after kickoff through a defensive error made by Edo Queens defence line up, while Chioma Moses levelled up for the Benin side in the 16th minute.

Ijamilusi Folashade got the lead goal for Edo Queens in the 50th minute and Janet of Nasarawa Amazons got the equaliser for the Lafia girls in the 63rd minute of intensive action through a spot kick.

Penalty shootout ensued after the 90 minutes of action as the match ended in the four goals thriller.

Edo Queens took the first kick and lost it just the same way Nasarawa Amazons took theirs and lost it also. The shootouts ended in sudden death with the Amazons carrying the day.

Edo Queens will play a third place match against Heartland Queens FC, while Nasarawa Amazons will take on Bayelsa Queens in the finals.

Bayelsa Queens defeated Heartland Queens 2-0 in the second semifinals game at the same University of Benin Sports Complex.