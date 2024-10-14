NPFL: Remo Stars Reclaim Top Spot after Big Home Win
Remo Stars yesterday regained the leadership of the NPFL after they dumped Nasarawa United 3-0 and previous leaders Rivers United were held at Katsina United.
They now have 15 points from six matches, a point ahead of closest rivals Rivers United, who remain unbeaten after a goalless draw at Katsina United.
Second-half goals by Sikiru Alimi, Stanley Joseph and Sodiq Ismail were enough for Remo Stars to outscore Nasarawa United 3-0 in Ikenne.
Akwa United turned back Kano Pillars 2-0, Niger Tornadoes salvaged a 1-1 home draw at the death with Lobi Stars under new coach, Daniel Amokachi, while there were home wins for Abia Warriors and Bayelsa United.
The late kick-off game between hosts Shooting Stars and Enyimba ended goalless.
RESULTS
NPFL
El Kanemi 0-0 Heartland
Akwa Utd 2-0 K’Pillars
Bayelsa 1-0 Plateau
Tornadoes 1-1 Lobi
Katsina 0-0 Rivers Utd
Remo 3-0 Nasarawa
Shooting 0-0 Enyimba
UEFA Nations League
Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia
Finland 1-3 England
Austria 5-1 Norway
Greece 2-0 Ireland