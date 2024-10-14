  • Monday, 14th October, 2024

NPFL: Remo Stars Reclaim Top Spot after Big Home Win 

Remo Stars yesterday regained the leadership of the NPFL after they dumped Nasarawa United 3-0 and previous leaders Rivers United were held at Katsina United.

They now have 15 points from six matches, a point ahead of closest rivals Rivers United, who remain unbeaten after a goalless draw at Katsina United.

Second-half goals by Sikiru Alimi, Stanley Joseph and Sodiq Ismail were enough for Remo Stars to outscore Nasarawa United 3-0 in Ikenne.

Akwa United turned back Kano Pillars 2-0, Niger Tornadoes salvaged a 1-1 home draw at the death with Lobi Stars under new coach, Daniel Amokachi, while there were home wins for Abia Warriors and Bayelsa United.

The late kick-off game between hosts Shooting Stars and Enyimba ended goalless.

RESULTS 

NPFL

El Kanemi 0-0 Heartland 

Akwa Utd 2-0 K’Pillars 

Bayelsa 1-0 Plateau

Tornadoes 1-1 Lobi

Katsina 0-0 Rivers Utd

Remo 3-0 Nasarawa 

Shooting 0-0 Enyimba 

UEFA Nations League

Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia 

Finland 1-3 England

Austria 5-1 Norway 

Greece 2-0 Ireland

