NOA Sensitises Bauchi Residents on National Values Charter

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a sensitisation campaign on the National Anthem and National Values Charter in Bauchi State, emphasising that the unveiled standardised version of the re-adopted National Anthem ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’, is beyond a mere song but a symbol of Nigeria’s collective identity and aspirations.

At a press conference held at Federal Secretariat in Bauchi at the weekend, the Director -General of the agency, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu, harped on the importance of the new National Anthem, value orientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians.

The DG also stressed that the anthem’s correct lyrics as approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are crucial in maintaining Nigeria’s integrity and ensures it continues to inspire patriotism and national pride.

He said the sensitisation is in fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration that the agency must avail Nigerians how to build the country through sensitisation and re -orientation campaigns.

Represented by the National Director, Planning Research and Statistics (PRS), Nuru Yusuf Kobi, he said the “anthem’s re- adoption marks a return to Nigeria’s roots, evoking nostalgia and deep emotional connection.”

The NOA boss further unveiled the National Value Charter tagged: 7 for 7 initiative saying the seven-for-seven patriotic obligations between the country and its citizen is designed to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment to the nation’s development.

He highlighted the initiatives to include security and safety, justice and equity, economic opportunities, quality education, healthcare access, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

The NOA DG further outlined several impactful policies and programmes in Bauchi State introduced by President Tinubu to enhance the quality of life and foster economic growth.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Bauchi State director of the agency, Mrs. Theresa Omaga, said that: “Recent developments have sparked renewed interest in our national anthem with the Senate passing a bill to revert to the old anthem.

“We believe that by understanding and embracing our National Anthem and National Values Charter, we can build a more united and prosperous Nigeria,” she said.

Omaga added that through the campaign, the agency will promote patriotism, foster national unity and educate citizens across the entire state covering all 20 local government areas in the state.