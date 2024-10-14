Flutterwave Powers Smart Hotel Mgt Solutions for Nigerian Hospitality Industry

Sunday Okobi

Flutterwave has stated that it has powered the first-ever Hotel-on-PoS solution in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

In a landmark partnership that is set to alter the future of hotel management systems across Africa, the fintech giant, Flutterwave, noted that partnering 9jahotel.com Limited to power a smart hotel management solution will significantly ease the pains of hotel owners and managers in Nigeria.

The smart hotel management solution called Roomstatus, is set to revolutionise both the cost and ease of managing hotels across Nigeria and Africa, it stated.

The partnership, the first of its type to directly benefit the hospitality industry, will allow the award-winning hotel management solution of 9jahotel.com Limited to run very smoothly on smart POS terminals exclusively supplied by flutterwave.

According to the project Marketing Manager, Ms Hafsat Siyaka, “This technology partnership now enables each flutterwave smart POS to be bundled with all the digital tools needed to run and manage all aspects of the hotel effortlessly and profitably from anywhere.

“The special POS terminals are already preloaded with the hotel management solution that seamlessly handles every core area of your hotel – from handling your guest reservations to managing the hotel’s bar, kitchen, laundry, housekeeping, accounts and other critical departments.”

Siyaka said the app enables hotel owners and managers to set and change rates and prices at any time, compute staff payroll, and obtain all necessary financial reports to keep hotel owners and management abreast of business performance on a daily basis.

She said: “Hotel-on-PoS is an incredible innovation that frees hotel owners and management from the usual huge IT budgets and headaches. The solution allows the hotel to smartly serve guests at every turn, from efficient guest check-in process, to taking guest orders and receiving payments on the same PoS ensuring minimal time loss in serving guests, furthering service efficiency, curbing frauds and revenue losses.”