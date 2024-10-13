THE VALUE OF CREDIBLE OPPOSITION 

A slew of crisis and divisions is hampering the Opposition in holding the government to account

In a democracy, opposition parties are expected to offer credible alternative to the governing party and enhance transparency and accountability in governance. By playing their role effectively, they help to put the people in power on their toes. Unfortunately, the current opposition parties in Nigeria are in disarray, torn apart by self-inflicted crises arising either from the inordinate ambition of members or the virtual overthrow of their constitution by a succession of self-serving leaders. Today, Nigerians who look up to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) to anchor responsible and virile opposition that can articulate alternative policies and views are getting increasingly disappointed.

The current opposition is weak, uncoordinated, compromised, and ineffective. The LP which controls one state (Abia) and whose presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, won in 12 states has been enmeshed in a crisis of ownership that makes the platform incapable of playing any credible role in the polity. The ANPP is no more than a one-man show. But the bigger challenge is in the main opposition PDP whose leadership cadre is now engaged in a macabre game of suspension and counter suspension. Nothing portrays the party as lacking focus than the local government elections held in Rivers State. In line with the convention of the party, Governor Fubara ought to control the PDP structure at the state level like his colleagues. But a largely compromised PDP leadership handed the structure to his predecessor and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

On the whole, the nation’s political party system is dysfunctional. Even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is coherent in appearance mostly because it is in power and has patronage to share. To date, the concept of a political party among our politicians remains that of a badge or acronym for contesting elections. In real terms, our parties have no belief content and are only equal to the superficiality of their principal members. It is therefore difficult to even speak of viable opposition parties when no one knows what the ruling party stands for. You cannot posit nothing as an alternative to nothing. In essence, while we lament the disarray within and between our opposition parties, what requires serious homework is the meaning, content and substance of our political parties. But democracy cannot survive without a credible opposition.

The PDP has repeatedly failed in adhering to its internal rules as they affect the filling of vacancies in the National Working Committee of the party. For instance, the provisions of the party’s constitution are precise on ‘Micro zoning’. The acting National Chairman of the party, Iliya Damagun ought to have stepped down for someone to emerge from the North Central Zone, to serve out the tenure of the former substantive national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. The current acting chairman is an oddity because he comes from the Northeast Zone. Same goes for the office of the party’s National Secretary.In February, the PDP leadership in the South-east zone asked the National Working Committee (NWC) and other organs of the party to ratify Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s national secretary. The substantive occupant of the position, Samuel Anyanwu had stepped aside to contest last November’s Imo State governorship election on the PDP platform but lost to the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the APC. Anyanwu has refused to relinquish his position and like Damagun, he is using the courts to stay put. Unfortunately, the bickering and infighting within the PDP are not about the interest of the people but rather about cold calculations for the 2027 general election. During the 64th Independence anniversary last week, the party’s presidential candidate in the last election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said that the country is gradually drifting towards a one-party state due to a lack of strong opposition. But he has not shown any leadership on addressing the issue beyond issuing occasional statements.

It is in the interest of our democracy that there be credible opposition platforms that can effectively respond to the excesses of the ruling party to safeguard the integrity of the political process. For that to happen, the PDP, LP and ANPP must reinvent themselves. And there is no better time than now for a resilient opposition that can help mobilise the people around alternative views.