MFM, First Bank, Two Others Through to Semifinals

Defending champions of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League, the MFM Women Basketball team of Lagos at the weekend alongside the record winner of the league, the First Bank Women’s Basketball team, secured their passage to the semifinal of the 2024 Final 8 currently going on at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

With the absence of Air Warriors in Group A, after they failed to make the Final 8 due to an accident they encountered on their way to Lagos, MFM secured their qualification with a win over Dolphins after their opponent already lost their first game against Nigeria Customs Women Basketball team in the same group.

With the elimination of Dolphins, MFM and Customs are through to the semifinal expected to take place on Monday, October 14, with the third place and final coming up on Tuesday, October 15, at the same venue.

In Group B, it was a straightforward qualification for First Bank, who have won the title for a record nine times as they were victorious in all their three games in the group, defeating Royal Aces, Titans and Bayelsa Whales to top the group.

In their first game, First Bank defeated Royals Aces 75-46 points before beating Titans 70-45 points. They rounded up the group with another 57-32 points defeat of Bayelsa Whales.

Royal Aces, who started the tournament with an opening day loss to First Bank dusted themselves up with two back-to-back victories against Bayelsa Whales and Titans to also qualify for the last four.

Bayelsa Whales, who were part of the final four last year finished third in the group with one victory with Titans going home without a single win.