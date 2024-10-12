 THE PRESS AND WOMEN IN PUBLIC OFFICE

Democracy cannot thrive in darkness, contends Atifete Jahjaga

Freedom of the media and the safety of journalists are essential in societies that want to prosper, aspire to be just and to be guided by accountability. Their work is essential. It has been such in Kosovo’s not so short tradition of media pluralism that has defined our republic’s making and even now when we find ourselves as the only country in Europe that no longer has a printed newspaper.

We are well aware and we should be reminded every day that Democracy has no chance to survive and no ability to thrive in information darkness. We have lived in one and we will never go back there again. A free and thriving press is a value – one of the greatest values I may argue – and we need strong willed, responsible journalists and editors in the newsrooms as we forge Kosovo’s way forward. They need to remind us of who we are and who we are committed to be and hold us to account every single day of how we are measuring up to our goal of being a free and fair country to all that call Kosovo their home. They need to inform the public of promises kept and promised unkept.

Media not only creates social and national cohesion by helping build a sense of community, as Benedict Anderson so diligently described in The Imagined Communities, but it also sets an agenda of priorities, big and small, that come to construct our public engagement mosaic and define our roles and responsibilities.

And herein lies the challenge. Given this enormous expectation that the public vests on media and journalists, this enormous power to keep institutions and all entities honest, it is just as essential for media to live up to their duty to serve the public’s right to know and to foster a fact-based conversation that keeps the institutions and the citizens at the receiving end of the decision-making engaged and responsible.

While this may have been a more straightforward matter in times of national tormet, during the Kosovo war, since its liberation Kosovo, like many democracies, has struggled to define these roles and responsibilities. We have seen institutions, both local and international, limit media’s access to information. We have seen them use and misuse national interest as a way to limit transparency, accountability and the public’s right to know. And we have seen that it has damaged all parties involved – it has weakened the political processes that are key to Kosovo’s future, it has shaken the trust in media and it has undermined the democratic progress.

In my public engagement, I too have stumbled upon challenges and I have had my share of frustrations,

especially with the ways media characterized my

presidency and how my gender became a target. Sometimes it felt personal, but most times I worried about the repercussions it will have on the general portrayal of women in public office and the discouragement that comes with it.

We need to do our outmost to ensure the freedom of the media for it is essential, so that the information it disseminates is fact-based and reliable, so no hand or power should affect or try to affect the dignity of this institution. When I talk about press freedom, I also emphasize their moral, professional and legal obligation to provide reliable news, deep and qualitative analysis, and especially the immediate avoidance and elimination of gender and sexist prejudices against all women who are part of public life.

The portrayal of women belonging to public professions by the media is an area that requires our attention but also our criticism, focused on big and significant changes, despite the positive changes in some aspects of the functioning of the media, this area we can say that still leaves a lot to be desired for further improvements.

As the first female president of Kosovo, I faced unique challenges in how the media portrayed my leadership. Local media coverage often focused more on my gender, my appearance, my private life than my policies. When I stop and reflect on my tenure, I cannot ignore the unfair and unprofessional treatment I have received from the media, and all of this treatment has come as a result of my gender identity, being a woman, and the President, for someone it was too much. Despite my dedication and raising the state of Kosovo to high pedestals, the country’s media focused on other aspects, such as my appearance or wardrobe.

The media’s portrayal of women often reinforces stereotypes, affecting public perception and limiting women’s roles in politics and society. This not only undermines women’s contributions but also perpetuates a culture of discrimination. It’s crucial to address these biases to foster an inclusive society.

For my part, I learned to engage with the media strategically, using interviews and press conferences to amplify my message while advocating for more balanced coverage of women in leadership, something that I try to do to this day.

Dear all, to understand better this current state of affairs, we need to identify the challenges that the media face, and their struggles are many. Not only have media faced unprecedented challenges with the rise of social media and lately AI, which require them to constantly change and adapt to an ever shifting environment of wants and needs, but they are often a function of a market competition that is outside of their control.

Yes, indeed, we often think of media as a public service, a right and a good which ensures that every citizen is informed if she or he chooses to, but in a free and open market, media are dependent on business models that could make them susceptible to influences that in the long-term undermine their objectivity, their impartiality and eventually the public’s trust.

Some of these forces don’t have immediate fixes. They are part of a longer chain of events interlinked and interdependent that are tied to our ability to create stable economies and strong democracies that withstand the earthquakes of today’s rapidly changing world.

But what we can do is to ensure that we – institutions, civil society and the public – do our outmost to ensure the freedom of the media, for it is essential, so that the information it disseminates is fact-based and reliable, so no hand or power should affect or try to affect the dignity of this powerful and key estate.

We are living in the time of clicks, everything revolves around the number of clicks a news story gets, without worrying about its authenticity or analysis, it is enough to publish it quickly, with a bombastic headline and a picture that will attract readers to click on the news, but what that text contains is not important at all.

There are many reasons why such a thing happens, but the most important is the financing. Many media have serious economic problems, so they compete with each other as to who will publish the news first, without worrying about its content as well as professional and human ethics.

Disinformation, hyperbolization of events, and the apparent decline in the quality of work are unfortunately characterizing journalism in Kosovo and beyond, and this is quite worrying.

Yet I am optimistic for the fact that Kosovo enjoys a media pluralism with a variety of voices and figures heard on television, radio and other online platforms, which are owned by different entities, allowing room for independent reporting and a diversity of viewpoints.

But unfortunately the political polarization and politicization has affected every field, profession, and person, so even the media have not been immune to this challenge.

But there is one essential element to anchor us through all this. In a democracy, it is essential that every power be independent of each other, no one should try to extend force or influence in any sphere that falls outside its responsibility.

In order to preserve their educational and sensitizing role, the media should be allowed to exercise their profession and their role unhindered. For its part, the media should also be committed to an ethical standard so that the dignity of each and everyone is preserved.

We all need to better ourselves – Institutions need to become more transparent and let media do their job. Media executives should do some soul-searching about their impact on the fabric of the society and perhaps rethink how they themselves could agree to hold themselves to an account through stronger self-regulation to ensure equitable representation and to challenge harmful narratives. In an increasingly globalized world, Kosovo faces significant challenges from foreign entities attempting to manipulate public opinion and destabilize its young democracy. It is essential to educate the public about recognizing misinformation and understanding the sources of their information. Supporting independent journalism and promoting fact-based reporting is vital in building resilience against external narratives that threaten our democratic values.

It’s crucial for all stakeholders-government, civil society, and the media-to work together to safeguard our democratic institutions. Encouraging transparency in media ownership and funding sources can help combat the influence of foreign actors seeking to disrupt our democracy. Engaging citizens in dialogue about their rights and the importance of informed decision-making is essential for a robust democratic process. I remain committed to advocating for gender equality in media and politics while ensuring that Kosovo’s democracy is safeguarded against external threats. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive society.

Dear,

I am more than aware of the fast flow of time and life nowadays, everything is commercialized, but I am also convinced that we still have people who do their work with dignity and do not allow anything to touch the sanctity of their work, as every work is valuable. There are many issues that must be raised, many things that must be eliminated so that we all feel safe to speak, work and act freely in our country, without fear of who and what will write about us. Truths are always welcome, but blackmail, fake news and infringement of privacy are a line we should pledge not to cross.

Strongly advocating for the freedom of the media, their protection by law, as well as not violating the identity of the media and all professionals in this field, as well as for a quality, educational and informative work of the media, I also want to convey this message:

Dear Media, You have the opportunity to bring the whole world together, you are one of the fastest and most important connectors today, you have the power to do great things, so please use this opportunity with honesty and dignity, with dedication and work tireless. There is nothing more important than being the eyes, ears and voice of the people, and you are, you have been given and have earned this opportunity, so that there is as little hesitation, threats and interference in your work as possible, let law, work ethic and professionalism be your guide.

Let me repeat it again: we should be reminded every day that Democracy has no chance to survive and no ability to thrive in darkness. We need a free and thriving press and we need strong willed, responsible journalists and editors in the newsrooms as we forge Kosovo’s way forward. They need to remind us of who we are and who we are committed to be.

Excerpts from Kosovo’s President, Jahjaga, at ‘Connecting Media Communities 2024,’ in Prishtina, Kosovo