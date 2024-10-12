Switch Visuals  Makes Nollywood Debut with Feature Film

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Acclaimed for its coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s historic visit in Lagos, Switch Visuals, a leading media company is set to tell stories that resonate with audience as it is set to make a mark in the movie industry with its highly anticipated debut drama.

This sizzling romantic drama, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’, which the producer said will hits cinemas soon, follows a long-suffering wife as she embarks on a weekend getaway with a potential lover—only to encounter a whirlwind of familiar faces and chaos.

Directed by Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji and produced by Osikoya Damilola, with an exciting story by Rita Onwurah, this film features a powerhouse team of award-winning screenwriters, including Kehinde Joseph, Shola Thompson, and Stephen Okonkwo.

The movie stars the talented Ini Edo and Alex Ekubo, Yvonne Jegede, Odunlade Adekola, Chimezie Imo, Waje, Liquorose, Ilebaye, Lizzy Jay, and many more. With a diverse array of actors and creative minds, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ promises an exhilarating journey for audiences.

According to the producer of the flick, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ marks a new chapter for Switch Visuals after years of working on successful commercials and hit music videos. “For us at Switch Visuals, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ represents more than just a film”, he said.

“It’s a statement about where we’re heading as a production company. We’re excited about this new direction and even more excited about what’s next. Switch Visuals is here to tell stories that resonate and to make a lasting impact in the film and TV industry,” she added.