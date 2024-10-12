Explore Vast Investment Opportunities in Kaduna, Balarabe Urges International Community

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has urged the international community to explore the vast investment opportunities in the state.

Deputy governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarbe, made the call on Wednesday while speaking at Arla Farms Open Day in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

She said Kaduna operates a conducive business environment with streamlined processes and reduced bureaucratic hurdles.

She noted that Arla Farms’ investment in Kaduna State is a testament to the conducive business environment in the state.

Balarabe said, the N10 billion farm project has strengthened the dairy sector, empowers local communities, and significantly contributed to the state economy.

She lauded the company for introducing modern farming techniques and technology, alongside capital investment, in Nigeria’s dairy industry.

Balarabe said further that the project offers a promising solution to the persistent farmer-herder conflict by demonstrating how modern cattle rearing could be both profitable and sustainable.

She said the investment drive by the Kaduna state government has yielded significant results, with Arla Farms investment over N10 billion.

The deputy governor assured the dairy company of the state government’s continuous support.

She said, “Arla Farms has enhanced domestic milk production and addressed food security challenges in Nigeria.

“Senator Uba Sani’s administration remains committed to supporting the business community and creating a favourable investment climate.

“We will continue to streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and provide essential infrastructure for businesses of all sizes.”

Speaking earlier, Managing Director of Arla Farms, Mr. Peder Pedersen, said the event was organised to showcase some of the most advanced practices in sustainable dairy farming practices that not only reduce environmental impact, but also increase efficiency and productivity.

Pedersen who was represented by Elele Ogunsanya, the company’s Senior Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer, promised to share innovations with farmers, students, and stakeholders, to inspire widespread adoption of sustainable methods in the agricultural sector.

He lamented the lack of skilled man power in the dairy sector, stressing that there is the need to show enlighten the youths about the opportunities in the sector.

Pedersen said, “One of the issues we discovered on this journey has been the very limited availability of skilled professionals in the field of dairy farming.

“We have identified the need to share and spread our knowledge, the need to encourage the development of the dairy agricultural sector here in Nigeria.

“The need to show students and youth that there are a lot of exciting career possibilities and options in the agriculture and the dairy sector specifically.

“Our industry needs a new generation of skilled professionals and we need to encourage more interest in this field by creating awareness and sharing our knowledge—we need people who are not only equipped with the latest knowledge and technology but who are also passionate about driving innovation and positive change in agriculture.

“And what better way than to showcase what modern farming looks like than at the Arla Farm, the most technologically advanced dairy farm in Africa.”

He commended the Kaduna state government for its unwavering support, noting that the government’s vision for advancing agriculture aligns perfectly with Arla’s mission to provide high-quality dairy products.

Pedersen said, “Kaduna State government, has been a crucial ally in making our farm and the broader Arla vision a reality and success in this region.

“From the provision of this beautiful land the Farm lies on to the state’s commitment to driving rural development, enhancing livelihoods, and supporting agricultural growth. Kaduna State has always been a hub for agriculture, and its leaders have shown a strong spirit of collaboration…”

The event was attended by the Swedish Ambassador, Mrs. Annika Hahn-Englund and the Danish Ambassador, Mr. Jens Ole Bach Hansen.